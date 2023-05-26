DAR GLOBAL AWARDS TOP AGENTS PROPELLING REAL ESTATE SECTOR IN DUBAI

Dar Global

26 May, 2023, 03:27 ET

DUBAI, UAE, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dar Global, the premier luxury real estate developer, recently celebrated the pinnacle of sales excellence at the much-awaited Dar Global Agent Awards; the event brought together top agencies and their star agents to acknowledge their stellar contribution to bringing Dubai real estate into the global limelight. The awards recognize the unparalleled service and devotion these agents are offering to their clients as well as their unmatched representation of the Dubai real estate scene and its developers. 

The awards, including Top Performing Agencies and Rising Star in International Markets, affirm each recipient's extraordinary performance, client-focused strategies, and relentless pursuit of excellence. OCTA Properties emerged triumphant, clinching the Best Agent Management Firm title and setting the gold standard in agent management.

The event recognised multiple winners across several categories; Elysian Real Estate, Metropolitan Premium Properties, Mira Real Estate, Provident Real Estate, Aeon&Trisle Real Estate, H & S Real Estate, Gold Vento Real Estate, Eva Real Estate, Haus & Haus Real Estate, and Eminence Real Estate were honoured as the Top Performing UAE Agencies. For the Top Performing Agency in the China market, accolades were awarded to Houseland Properties and Huaxia Real Estate Broker. Springfield Real Estate was awarded as Upcoming Agency of the Year. Lastly, Property Shop Investment was spotlighted as the Rising Star in International Markets.

Dar Global's CEO, Ziad El Chaar, mentioned, "We take great pleasure in acknowledging the stellar performance of our sales agents at the Dar Global Agent Awards. Their unwavering dedication, professionalism, and commitment to promote Dubai and its developers are the driving forces behind our success. We are privileged to work with such extraordinary teams, consistently surpassing expectations and delivering impressive results for our clients."

About Dar Global

Dar Global is the international real estate arm of Dar Al Arkan, a 28-year-old real estate development company operating across the entire industry's value chain with innovation and technology at its core. Leveraging its extensive experience and understanding of the industry, Dar Global focuses on developing elegantly designed residences catering to the second and vacation homes market in central locations in the Middle East and Europe. The company is fast-growing its portfolio across the world with developments in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Oman, Bosnia, the United Kingdom (UK), and Spain. Some prominent projects include Urban Oasis tower in collaboration with Missoni, Da Vinci tower with interiors by Pagani, Les Vagues residences by Elie Saab, and the W Residences Dubai – Downtown. Dar Global also has offices in the UAE, China, the UK, and Spain to manage its global project portfolio and serve its international clientele. www.DarGlobal.co.uk

