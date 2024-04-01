Darcy Partners Announces Top Oil & Gas Innovators of 2023

HOUSTON, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Darcy Partners ("Darcy"), a leading provider of technology-focused market intelligence to the energy sector, recently announced awards for the Top Innovators across five key areas in the upstream Oil & Gas value chain.

"We look at several metrics and internal data streams to create these awards," said Sami Sultan, Darcy's Oil & Gas and Sustainability Research Director. "First, our Darcy Connect platform provides us with unique insight into which new technologies our oil & gas customers are assessing and which specific startup companies draw the most interest on our platform. Second, our customers provide us with feedback and testimonials as to the successes of these technologies in field trials and deployments. Finally, Darcy has played a key role in helping many of these innovators gain vital market exposure – and we are fortunate that many of these startups share with us the milestones that indicate traction and growth."

Darcy's Best of 2023 Innovators are awarded in five categories: Best of Subsurface, Best of Drilling, Best of Completions, Best of Production, and Best of Sustainability.

For a full list of Darcy's 'Best of 2023' Innovators in Oil & Gas, please see below:

Subsurface: Quantico, Precise DHS, Simworx, Maillance, InerG, Well-SENSE, Sage Rider, LYTT, Interfaces, and Shale Ingenuity.

Drilling: Kinetic Upstream, Gordon Technologies, Full Metal Power, Turnco, Exebenus, Galatea, CleanDesign Power Systems, Opla Energy, Experwell, and Modern Wellbore.

Completions: Nomad Mobile Mining, Rowan Energy, Co-Stim Perforating, PrePad, RevSolz, Novi Labs, ZeroSound, NexTier, LFS Chemistry, and Kureha.

Production: Magney Grande, Rotoliptic Technologies , IronSight, Boomerang, Amplified Industries , Nanoprecise, Enerview, Xecta, Tasq, and Kelvin .

Sustainability: BioSqueeze, Clean Connect AI, Longpath Technologies, NevadaNano, Validere, ICE Thermal Harvesting, Sapphire Technologies, Cordova Methane Controls, Crusoe, and Kathairos Solutions .

About Darcy Partners

Darcy Partners (www.darcypartners.com) exists to help the energy industry solve its toughest technology challenges. Customers use Darcy's software platform and research services to identify, vet, and deploy new technologies and to collaborate with industry peers on vital engineering and innovation challenges. Darcy supports over 100 corporate members in the energy, utilities, industrials, and private equity industries.

