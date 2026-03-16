DarcyIQ Launches Support for AWS Partner Central Agents, Bringing AI-Powered Co-Sell and Funding Intelligence Directly Into Partner Workflows

DarcyIQ connects to the Newly Launched AWS Partner Central Agents Experience, Enabling AWS Partners to Manage Opportunities, Unlock Funding, and Accelerate Deals

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Solutions, the fastest growing Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner that delivers AI and data services to growing businesses, today announced that DarcyIQ now supports the newly launched AWS Partner Central Agents experience. The integration, delivered through DarcyIQ MCP Studio, brings the full power of AWS Partner Central's AI-driven co-selling, funding, and opportunity management capabilities directly into DarcyIQ — so partner teams can act on deals, surface funding opportunities, and advance their pipeline without ever switching platforms.

The announcement coincides with today's launch of AWS Partner Central Agents, a new agentic experience from AWS powered by Amazon Bedrock AgentCore that automates administrative tasks, streamlines opportunity management, and guides partners through co-selling, funding, and deal progression. DarcyIQ is among the first platforms to connect to this new experience, giving Innovative Solutions customers immediate access to these capabilities from within the AI workflows they already use every day.

"AWS partners spend too much time managing the process of selling with AWS and not enough time actually selling," said Travis Rehl, CTO of Innovative Solutions. "AWS Partner Central Agents is a game-changer for how partners operate their co-sell motion, and DarcyIQ is the fastest way to put those capabilities in front of your team. A partner manager can now surface funding recommendations, get next-step guidance on a deal, and move an opportunity forward — all through a conversation in DarcyIQ, without ever opening another tab."

Bringing AWS Partner Intelligence Into the Tools Partners Already Use

AWS Partner Central Agents deliver real-time, AI-powered guidance across the full partner sales motion — from pipeline visibility and deal progression to funding optimization and co-sell coordination. Until now, accessing these capabilities required partners to work directly within the AWS Partner Central console. With DarcyIQ's support for the new Partner Central Agents experience, those same capabilities are now available conversationally, from within DarcyIQ's AI platform.

Partner teams can ask DarcyIQ to identify which deals in their pipeline need attention, surface funding programs they qualify for on specific opportunities, get tailored next-step recommendations to advance a deal, and generate sales plays customized to a particular customer engagement — all through natural language, with no manual data entry or platform-switching required. What previously required hours of research and coordination across multiple systems now happens in minutes through a single conversation.

Unlocking AWS Funding Programs at Scale

One of the highest-impact capabilities of the integration is funding optimization. AWS offers a range of partner funding programs that can significantly accelerate deal velocity and offset delivery costs, but identifying eligible opportunities, understanding program requirements, and submitting requests has historically been a time-consuming, manual process. Many partners leave funding on the table simply because the process is too complex to manage at scale.

With DarcyIQ's connection to AWS Partner Central Agents, that changes. Partners can ask DarcyIQ to scan their pipeline for funding-eligible opportunities, surface real-time eligibility and any gaps to qualification, and initiate funding requests pre-populated with the relevant deal data — all through a conversation. Funding becomes part of how deals get closed, not an afterthought that happens after the fact.

"Funding programs are one of the most underutilized levers in the AWS partner ecosystem," Rehl added. "Partners know the programs exist, but the complexity of navigating eligibility and submitting requests at scale means most teams only scratch the surface of what's available to them. DarcyIQ makes it effortless — your team asks a question and gets an answer, not a documentation rabbit hole."

Powered by DarcyIQ MCP Studio

The AWS Partner Central Agents integration is delivered through DarcyIQ MCP Studio, the platform's purpose-built capability for connecting AI agents to the business systems and external platforms that partner teams rely on. Launched in February 2026, DarcyIQ MCP Studio has already enabled organizations to eliminate months-long integration timelines and deliver a 4x return on investment through dramatic gains in operational efficiency.

The AWS Partner Central integration is available immediately from the DarcyIQ MCP Studio catalog, and partner teams can be up and running in minutes. No specialized technical expertise is required — DarcyIQ handles the connection to AWS Partner Central Agents automatically, so teams can focus on using the capabilities rather than configuring them.

Availability

DarcyIQ's support for AWS Partner Central Agents is available immediately to all DarcyIQ customers. AWS partners can access the integration through DarcyIQ MCP Studio at darcyiq.com/mcpstudio. Organizations new to DarcyIQ can access 24 hours of free production testing to experience the integration before moving forward with a deployment.

For more information about DarcyIQ's integration with AWS Partner Central Agents, visit https://darcyiq.com/integrations/aws-partner-central or schedule a demo at darcyiq.com/book-a-demo.

About Innovative Solutions

Innovative Solutions is the fastest growing Premier Tier AWS Services Partner in North America that delivers AI and data services to growing businesses. With more than three decades of experience and a 99.7% customer retention rate, Innovative Solutions has deep expertise in Generative AI, Machine Learning, Data and Analytics, Cloud Modernization, Cloud Migrations, and Managed Cloud Services. As a Premier Tier AWS Partner with Generative AI competency, Innovative Solutions is at the forefront of helping businesses leverage the power of the cloud and AI to drive growth and innovation.

The company is headquartered in Rochester, New York, and has offices in Boca Raton, Florida, and Austin, Texas. For more information about Innovative Solutions, visit www.innovativesol.com.

SOURCE Innovative Solutions