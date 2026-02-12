Innovative Solutions Awarded AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Competency

WEST HENRIETTA, N.Y., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Solutions, the fastest growing Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner that delivers AI and data services to growing businesses, today announced it has earned the AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Competency. The AWS Managed Services Provider (MSP) competency recognizes AWS Partners that excel at delivering comprehensive solutions across the entire cloud journey, from planning and migration to ongoing operations and optimization.

"Earning the AWS Managed Service Provider competency is a significant validation of our ability to support customers across their entire cloud and AI lifecycle," said Justin Copie, CEO of Innovative Solutions. "As organizations move beyond experimentation and bring data and AI initiatives into full production, we are a proven partner that can operate, optimize, and scale those environments securely and reliably. This recognition is a true reflection of the trust that AWS and our customers place in our team."

According to a recent special report by Canalys, 57% of customers said they are moving beyond traditional time-and-materials engagements in favor of professional services that deliver predictable outcomes and clear business value. They emphasized the critical importance of choosing a managed services partner with proven expertise and delivery excellence.

As the fastest growing AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Innovative Solutions has distinguished itself through its proven track record of delivering solutions that deliver business results to companies of all sizes. The recognition follows the company's recent milestone of increasing data and AI projects that have entered into full production for customers by 234% in the last year.

"Innovative Solutions has transformed how we deliver healthcare analytics," Russ Kenney, Senior Director, IT Engineering at Preverity. "The SageMaker implementation enables our data scientists to build sophisticated machine learning models on billions of transactions without infrastructure constraints, and the optimized pipelines deliver insights to our clients faster than ever before. Most importantly, the systematic knowledge transfer has built internal expertise that ensures we can continue innovating independently. This partnership has been instrumental in our growth."

AWS awards the Managed Service Provider Partner Competency through a rigorous third-party audit that assesses technical expertise, operational excellence, and business health against enterprise-grade standards. This process identifies the partners that drive higher profitability while differentiating themselves as trusted advisors to customers, unlocking revenue drivers, technical enablement, incentives, and workshops with AWS experts.

For more information about Innovative Solutions, visit www.innovativesol.com/.

About Innovative Solutions

Innovative Solutions is the fastest growing Premier Tier AWS Services Partner in North America that delivers AI and data services to growing businesses. With more than three decades of experience and a 99.7% customer retention rate, Innovative Solutions has deep expertise in Generative AI, Machine Learning, Data and Analytics, Cloud Modernization, Cloud Migrations, and Managed Cloud Services. As a Premier Tier AWS Partner with Generative AI competency, Innovative Solutions is at the forefront of helping businesses leverage the power of the cloud and AI to drive growth and innovation.

The company is headquartered in Rochester, New York, and has offices in Boca Raton, Florida, and Austin, Texas. For more information about Innovative Solutions, visit www.innovativesol.com.

SOURCE Innovative Solutions