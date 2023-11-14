DARIGOLD ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR BOISE-AREA OFFICE

News provided by

Darigold, Inc.

14 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

New Office Looks to Put Key Functions Closer to Farms, Production Facilities

SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based Darigold, Inc., one of the nation's largest dairy producers with farming and processing operations throughout the Northwest, announced plans to open a new office in the Boise, Idaho area. Farmer-owned Darigold will use the new location to put key parts of its business closer to its network of farms and processing facilities. The company will continue to maintain a presence in Seattle.

Continue Reading
Left to right: Darigold CEO Joe Coote with Darigold Director David Silva, Dairy West CEO Karianne Fallow, Darigold Sr. Director Idaho Commercial Development Mike Ragsdale, and Idaho Dairymen's Association CEO Rick Naerebout convene at the Dairy West annual meeting to discuss Darigold's plans to establish a Boise-area office. Darigold's expanded presence in Idaho underscores the state's prominence in the nation's dairy industry,
Left to right: Darigold CEO Joe Coote with Darigold Director David Silva, Dairy West CEO Karianne Fallow, Darigold Sr. Director Idaho Commercial Development Mike Ragsdale, and Idaho Dairymen's Association CEO Rick Naerebout convene at the Dairy West annual meeting to discuss Darigold's plans to establish a Boise-area office. Darigold's expanded presence in Idaho underscores the state's prominence in the nation's dairy industry,

"While Seattle has always been our home, our operations – including farming and production – are located throughout the Northwest, in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana," said Joe Coote, CEO at Darigold. "Establishing a presence in the Boise area just makes sense as we continue to modernize and globalize our business. This new office location gives us greater access to a larger workforce focused on agriculture, creates a better opportunity to establish Darigold as an employer of choice and valued community partner, and establishes a presence closer to farming and production operations in much of our region."

"Idaho's red-hot economy, including a robust agriculture sector, combined with our business-friendly regulatory environment and strong communities are attracting more and more companies to expand in our state," Governor Brad Little said of Darigold's plans to establish an Idaho office. "Idaho proudly welcomes Darigold's new office, and we promise to continue our partnership with them to ensure their continued success."

The new Boise area office comes at a time when Darigold is making other investments to support its co-op. The company made an investment in an aseptic packaging line in its Boise production facility in 2021 and began construction on a new production facility in Pasco, Wash., in 2022, which is expected to open next year.

"We are extremely pleased that Darigold has chosen to expand its presence in Idaho," said Rick Naerebout, CEO of the Idaho Dairymen's Association. "Idaho is a growing center for dairy production and securing a major office location from one of the nation's largest dairy producers underscores our state's importance in the nation's dairy industry."

Darigold Announces Plans for Boise Area Office/p.2

Darigold hopes to secure space in early 2024. The company anticipates completing tenant finish and staffing for the Boise office over the span of 18 to 24 months.

"We are thrilled to see Darigold expand its presence in Idaho," said Karianne Fallow, CEO of Dairy West, which represents dairy farm families in Idaho and Utah to promote the dairy industry. "In addition to being home to so many thriving dairy farms, the state also houses a number of agriculture and packaged food companies. Adding this century-old brand to the state's lineup of food and ag companies shows the important role Idaho plays in feeding people around the country and globally."

"With this office established in the Boise area, we'll have a better opportunity to establish lean and efficient teams to support the needs of our farmer-owners, our network of operating sites, and our customers," said Darigold's Coote. "That will help us create more value for our members going forward."

About Darigold

Headquartered in Seattle, Darigold, Inc. is the marketing and processing subsidiary of the Northwest Dairy Association (NDA), which is owned by nearly 300 family-owned farms in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. Darigold handles approximately 10 billion pounds of milk annually. The company produces a full line of dairy products for retail, foodservice, commodity, and specialty markets, and is one of the largest U.S. dairy processors. Darigold operates 11 plants throughout the Northwest, processing high-quality milk produced by NDA farm families, and satellite offices in Mexico City, Mexico, and Shanghai, China. It is currently building a 12th plant in central Washington that is slated to open in 2024. For more information, visit Darigold.com.

SOURCE Darigold, Inc.

Also from this source

DARIGOLD COMPLETES FIRST OFFERING THROUGH GLOBAL DAIRY TRADE PLATFORM

DARIGOLD COMPLETES FIRST OFFERING THROUGH GLOBAL DAIRY TRADE PLATFORM

Darigold, Inc., the Seattle-based farmer-owned dairy co-op, has joined the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) platform and has completed its first product...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.