DARIGOLD REAL DAIRY COFFEE CREAMERS ARE BACK: NOW IN STORES ACROSS THE NORTHWEST

SEATTLE, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based Darigold, Inc., one of the nation's largest farmer-owned dairy producers, is bringing back its Darigold brand coffee creamers. Made with real dairy milk and cream, natural sweeteners, and flavors derived from natural sources, these lactose-free creamers are available in four classic flavors – French Vanilla, Caramel, Hazelnut, and Sweet Cream – at many grocery, convenience, and membership club stores throughout the Northwest and surrounding states.

While many creamers rely on oils and artificial flavors, Darigold Coffee Creamers deliver what coffee lovers crave: fresh milk and cream from family-owned farms throughout the Northwest, which creates rich, flavorful creamers with no oils, and they are lactose free so all can enjoy. Because they are high temperature pasteurized, Darigold Coffee Creamers also stay fresh longer.

"Consumers are moving away from ultra-processed foods filled with artificial ingredients," said Curtis Hansen, vice president of marketing at Darigold. "Our creamers deliver what people increasingly want – the simple goodness of real dairy milk and cream, and other natural ingredients, so every cup tastes like it should."

The Northwest coffee creamer market is large and growing – nearly $275 million annually with a compound annual growth rate of 8% over the last three years, according to data from market research firm IRI. Real dairy creamers are enjoying the strongest growth compared to non-dairy or plant-based creamers, both of which have declined over the past year.

"Real dairy is very much on trend, with growth across the category while sales of non-dairy and plant-based alternatives are now declining," said Dave McVicker, chief commercial officer at Darigold. "With consumers increasingly choosing the quality and simplicity of real dairy, we think there's an opportunity to build more value for our farmer-owners by offering a product consumers clearly seem to prefer."

For more information about Darigold Coffee Creamers, or to access a store locator, visit Darigold.com/products.

About Darigold

Headquartered in Seattle, Darigold, Inc. is the marketing and processing subsidiary of Northwest Dairy Association (NDA), which is owned by nearly 250 family-owned farms in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. Darigold processes approximately 10 billion pounds of milk annually. The company produces a full line of dairy products for retail, foodservice, commodity, and specialty markets, and is one of the largest U.S. dairy producers. Darigold operates 11 production facilities throughout the Northwest, processing high-quality milk produced by NDA farm families. The company maintains a second office in the Boise, Idaho area, as well as global satellite offices in Mexico and Asia. For more information, visit Darigold.com.

