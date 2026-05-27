Darin Cabral Joins BRG as Chief Financial Officer

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BRG today announced that Darin Cabral has joined the firm as chief financial officer. Based in BRG's Washington, DC office, he will oversee the firm's financial strategy and operations. He succeeds David Johnson, who leaves BRG after almost a decade.

Cabral's appointment comes as BRG continues to expand its global capabilities and advisory services. He brings over 30 years of financial leadership experience spanning domestic and international operations. He has driven profitable growth and led finance organizations, with responsibilities including oversight of financial operations, merger and acquisition integration and international finance functions across commercial and government contracting sectors.

"Darin brings the operational discipline and financial expertise to support BRG's continued growth as a multidisciplinary firm," said Tri MacDonald, CEO and president of BRG. "His experience leading finance organizations will be invaluable as we continue expanding our capabilities and serving clients across complex global markets."

Cabral joins BRG from global security and risk advisor Constellis, where he served as chief financial and administrative officer. He previously held senior finance leadership roles at Peraton, Perspecta, DXC Technology, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and the Hewlett-Packard Company.

"BRG's collaborative culture and multidisciplinary approach to problem-solving strongly resonated with me," said Cabral. "The firm has built a distinctive platform that combines deep expertise with practical execution. I'm excited to help support its next phase of growth."

Cabral earned a Master of Science in management with a concentration in finance from Purdue University and a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from the University of Kentucky.

About BRG

BRG combines world-leading academic credentials with world-tested business expertise and purpose-built emerging technologies. Our culture centers on agility and connectivity which sets us apart and gets you ahead.

At BRG, our professionals include specialist consultants, industry experts, renowned academics and leading-edge data scientists. Together, they bring a diversity of real-world experience, data and human and artificial intelligence to economics, disputes and investigations; corporate finance; and performance improvement services that address the most complex challenges facing organizations across the globe.

Our unique structure nurtures the interdisciplinary relationships that give us the edge, laying the groundwork for more informed insights and more original, incisive thinking. When paired with our global reach and resources, our diverse perspectives and technical capabilities make us uniquely capable of addressing our clients' challenges.

Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

SOURCE BRG