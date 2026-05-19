Michael Inserra Named Chair of Global Consulting Firm BRG

Former EY Americas senior vice chair to help lead BRG's next phase of growth and talent strategy

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BRG today announced the appointment of Michael Inserra, a seasoned global business leader, as chair of the board. Inserra brings more than three decades of experience leading financial and professional services organizations through strategic growth and transformation, most recently as senior vice chair of EY. He succeeds Jack Azagury, who will remain on the BRG board.

"BRG has built its reputation as a trusted advisor around the same qualities that Mike brings to the table: a proven ability to scale and lead businesses through widespread disruption, a deep-seated commitment to innovation and unparalleled change management skills," said Tri MacDonald, president and chief executive officer of BRG. "Mike's track record leading global, multibillion-dollar businesses and executing enterprise-wide transformation initiatives will be invaluable as we continue to scale the firm and invest in our people and capabilities."

Inserra will work closely with BRG's leadership team to guide the firm's strategic direction and support its long-term growth objectives. He assumes the role at BRG a year after TowerBrook Capital Partners L.P. ("TowerBrook") completed a majority equity investment in the firm and at a time of continued expansion as BRG focuses on strengthening its global platform, deepening client relationships and attracting top-tier talent across its practices.

Inserra brings deep experience leading organizations through transformation and change, having guided complex professional services firms through periods of growth, disruption and strategic evolution. As a senior leader at EY, he played a central role in shaping the firm's growth strategy and driving large‑scale transformation initiatives, including change programs designed to modernize operations, strengthen collaboration and prepare the organization for the future of work.

Since departing EY, Inserra has continued to work at the intersection of strategy, talent and transformation, advising private equity firms and portfolio companies on leadership, organizational effectiveness and operating model changes, particularly in environments shaped by rapid technological advancement and evolving client expectations.

"BRG is exceptionally well positioned at a moment of significant change across the professional services landscape," said Inserra. "The firm's collaborative culture, entrepreneurial mindset and focus on impact set it apart. I'm excited to support BRG's leadership as it continues to grow by embracing innovation while staying true to its core values. I'm also grateful to Jack Azagury for his leadership and partnership in positioning the firm for its next chapter."

Inserra also serves on the boards of Brighthouse Financial, a publicly traded company, and Baker Tilly, a Hellman & Friedman portfolio company; and the advisory board of Fordham University's Gabelli School of Business.

About BRG

BRG combines world-leading academic credentials with world-tested business expertise and purpose-built emerging technologies. Our culture centers on agility and connectivity which sets us apart and gets you ahead.

At BRG, our professionals include specialist consultants, industry experts, renowned academics and leading-edge data scientists. Together, they bring a diversity of real-world experience, data and human and artificial intelligence to economics, disputes and investigations; corporate finance; and performance improvement services that address the most complex challenges facing organizations across the globe.

Our unique structure nurtures the interdisciplinary relationships that give us the edge, laying the groundwork for more informed insights and more original, incisive thinking. When paired with our global reach and resources, our diverse perspectives and technical capabilities make us uniquely capable of addressing our clients' challenges.

Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

SOURCE BRG