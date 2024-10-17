Dario Announces Complete Integration of Twill Capabilities Across Full Multi-Condition Platform

Integration of behavioral health and wellbeing solutions with navigation and engagement technology creates the most comprehensive solution in the market under the Dario brand

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a global leader in digital health, today announces the full integration of Twill's advanced behavioral health and navigation capabilities into the Dario platform. The integration completes Dario's effort to create one of the most comprehensive and effective end-to-end digital health solutions in the market. By unifying data across mental and physical health, Dario offers a more personalized and effective approach to care.

With the prior acquisition of Twill, Dario has expanded both vertically and horizontally, reinforcing its position as the premier platform for multi-chronic condition management. The vertical expansion integrates behavioral health as a stand-alone condition as well as a core element across all existing chronic condition management programs. This means that, whether managing a cardiometabolic or musculoskeletal condition, Dario now addresses both the mental and physical aspects of member journeys, offering a more holistic solution that improves overall outcomes. This achievement unlocks the foundational benefit of incorporating behavioral health support into chronic condition management and addresses a fundamental need that Dario has recognized in the market for a more complete solution that spans across co-existing conditions.

Horizontal expansion broadens the platform's reach by incorporating Twill's powerful navigation capabilities that guide users throughout their health journey, helping them manage multiple, interconnected conditions—from prevention to continuous care—through a single, integrated platform. This enables a seamless experience where users receive personalized support at every step, enhancing engagement and outcomes across the board. The newly integrated Twill engagement capabilities can be deployed across various market channels with a strong approach to finding and activating members. The top of funnel solution aligns with each client's specific needs.

Emerging as a unified, single-brand solution:

The fully integrated suite of solutions and associated technologies that aim to support a full spectrum of physical and mental health needs will now be captured under the Dario brand. Support for each of the six covered conditions is incorporated in the platform which is structured around four core offerings:

Wellbeing & Navigation (Dario Connect, formerly Twill Care) : Comprehensive health and well-being services, including peer-to-peer support groups, access to experts, and personalized content, to help members improve their overall health and well-being.

: Comprehensive health and well-being services, including peer-to-peer support groups, access to experts, and personalized content, to help members improve their overall health and well-being. Behavioral Health (Dario Mind, formerly Twill Therapeutics) : Integrated behavioral health delivering evidence-based, self-guided programs to help members manage and improve their mental health using digital and human tools.

: Integrated behavioral health delivering evidence-based, self-guided programs to help members manage and improve their mental health using digital and human tools. Cardiometabolic Care (Dario Health) : Personalized support for individuals managing diabetes, hypertension, weight, and GLP-1 medications, driven by Dario's data-powered health coaching and intelligent technologies.

: Personalized support for individuals managing diabetes, hypertension, weight, and GLP-1 medications, driven by Dario's data-powered health coaching and intelligent technologies. Musculoskeletal Health (Dario Move): Digital exercise therapy and posture training to help manage chronic pain and improve musculoskeletal health through guided exercises and biofeedback technology.

"Our vision from the beginning of the acquisition of Twill has been clear: to build the most comprehensive, integrated digital health platform in the market," said Erez Raphael, CEO of Dario. "We've strengthened our platform by integrating behavioral health as a core capability across every chronic condition we manage. We believe that the ability to help members navigate available care and support by deploying Dario's AI-driven journey engine across unified mental and physical health data and providing a more personalized and outcomes-focused approach to engagement represents a game-changing shift for both members and clients."

"The full Dario suite improves access to a powerful behavior change engine designed to optimize clinical outcomes and improve overall health. Our unique ability to engage people at any stage in their health journey and aim to navigate them to the right level of digital care in a single, unified experience, has the potential to solve two of the biggest pain points for payers, employers and pharma companies: point solution fatigue and poor engagement. We are thrilled to move to the next generation of truly consumer-centered digital health that we believe will make a significant difference for member health and generate better ROI for our partners," said Keren Zimmerman, Chief Product Officer of Dario.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a global digital health company dedicated to transforming the way people manage chronic conditions through its user-centric, multi-condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's comprehensive platform leverages data analytics, AI, and personalized coaching to deliver continuous care for diabetes, hypertension, musculoskeletal health, weight management, and behavioral health. By empowering individuals to take control of their health through behavior change, Dario is revolutionizing the digital health landscape.

For more information, visit www.dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the benefits of the integration of Twill's capabilities into the Dario platform; that the integrated Twill capabilities can be deployed across various collaboration channels for engaging members; that the integrated suite of solutions will support a full spectrum of physical and mental health needs and will now be captured under the Dario brand; that Dario's platform will be the most comprehensive, integrated digital health platform in the market; that the Twill integration represents a game-changing shift for both members and clients; the potential of Dario's platform to solve two of the biggest pain points for payers, employers and pharma companies; and that the move to the next generation of consumer-centered digital health will make a significant difference for member health and generate better return on investment for Dario's partners. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact

Mary Mooney

VP Marketing

[email protected]

+1-312-593-4280

DarioHealth Investor Relations Contact

Kat Parrella

Investor Relations Manager

[email protected]

+315-378-6922

Media Contact

Scott Stachowiak

[email protected]

+1-646-942-5630

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1920436/DarioHealth_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.