Dario Announces Strategic Partnership with Amwell to Expand Access to its Cardiometabolic Digital Therapeutic Solution

New agreement integrates Dario's cardiometabolic suite into Amwell's market leading digital care delivery enablement platform covering over 90 million lives

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today a strategic partnership with Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a leader in digital healthcare enablement, to deliver its cardiometabolic solution to Amwell customers. Dario's solution will be available through Amwell beginning in the second half of 2023.

The agreement is part of Dario's strategy to partner with market leading strategic partners to accelerate adoption of Dario's solutions by making the Dario solution available to existing Amwell customers. The integration into Amwell will support a more continuous and connected member journey by providing Dario's cardiometabolic solution as part of Amwell's comprehensive portfolio of care solutions and network of affiliated clinicians. Members living with cardiometabolic health concerns such as diabetes, high blood pressure and weight management challenges will have access to Dario's proven and highly personalized digital solution to help better manage their condition and improve outcomes between visits with clinicians practicing on the Amwell platform. Members can access Dario's solutions directly through Amwell's digital care delivery enablement platform to support ease of engagement.

"Amwell is a recognized leader in digital care delivery enablement covering 90 million lives through its substantial footprint of clients. We are proud to partner with them to take the Dario cardiometabolic suite to our target markets," said Rick Anderson, President of Dario. "Leveraging the power of our combined offering to enhance care and support for members, benefits everyone. This partnership fits the clear market demand for more condition solutions from less vendors and lowers the cost of delivering high value innovative digital health for buyers."

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital therapeutics (DTx) company, revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Our user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com .

Amwell is a leading digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all digital health needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, Amwell powers the digital care of more than 55 health plans, which collectively represent more than 90 million covered lives, and many of the nation's largest health systems, representing over 2,000 hospitals, have access to Amwell solutions. For more information, please visit https://business.amwell.com/ .

