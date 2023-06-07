Dario Announces Two New Full Suite Employer Contracts

New accounts are anticipated to launch in the second half of 2023

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global digital health market, announced today two new employer contracts for the Company's full suite of integrated solutions. The new accounts are scheduled to launch in the second half of 2023.

Dario will deliver the full suite of integrated solutions for an educational organization in Tennessee and a non-profit in the New York metropolitan area. Both new accounts selected Dario for the ease of a single, integrated solution to provide employees with a more holistic approach to chronic condition management and to reduce administrative burdens and cost for the employer.

The continued demand for integrated multi-chronic solutions in the employer market is becoming more pronounced as employers seek to reduce the cost of multiple point solutions in today's economic climate. Dario's single digital health platform is designed to make it easier for people to manage chronic health conditions with highly personalized experiences informed by insights gained from more than ten years of engaging consumers.

"Managing the rising cost of chronic conditions with a significant return on investment remains a top priority for our buyers in the employer market, and the current economic challenges faced by most employers only emphasizes the value of our integrated solutions. We are excited to partner with our two new clients to help them achieve their goals and realize the value of Dario's multi-chronic platform," said Rick Anderson, President of Dario.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Our user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention, and results. Making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user rated solutions globally to health plans and other payors, self-insured employers, providers of care and directly to consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the expected timing of the contract launches and the potential benefits that may be realized by users utilizing Dario's platform. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

