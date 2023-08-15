Dario Partners with PlanSource to Offer Employers Easy Access to Proven Digital Health Solutions

New agreement expands Dario's reach in the employer market with access to more than 5 million consumers

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global digital health market, announced a new agreement with PlanSource, a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration and engagement technology, to offer integrated digital health solutions to more than 5 million consumers.

Dario's solutions help employers address diabetes, pre-diabetes, hypertension, musculoskeletal and behavioral health needs in their populations with highly personalized solutions designed to optimize digital and human support driven by billions of data insights. The new agreement makes it easy for employers to select and implement Dario's integrated chronic condition management solutions to employee health benefit plans as part of a curated set of benefit solutions in the PlanSource Partner Marketplace.

The Partner Marketplace also provides an optimized employee experience to easily engage employees in their health benefits. The integration of Dario's solutions into the PlanSource Marketplace creates a seamless digital pathway for employees to engage in solutions proven to deliver improved, sustainable health outcomes.

"PlanSource and Dario share the same belief that we need to make it easier for employers to adopt new health benefits, especially as they face tremendous pressures in today's economy. We are excited to become a part of the PlanSource Marketplace as a way to improve access to Dario's solutions for employers and employees alike and make better health outcomes possible for everyone," said Rick Anderson, President of Dario.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Our user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com .

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the agreement with PlanSource and the potential benefits of Dario's solutions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

