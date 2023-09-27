Dario Publishes New Research Demonstrating Clinically Significant Reductions in Depression Through its Digital Behavioral Health Programs

63% of members using the Dario platform saw significant reduction in depression and anxiety symptoms

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global digital health market, announced new research published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research (JMIR) demonstrating the impact of coaching and breathing exercises as part of the Dario digital behavioral health program alongside coaching and breathing exercises for members living with depression or anxiety.

Dario's behavioral health solution uses an evidence-based triage screener to assess individual mental health needs and recommend the right type of care for each person. Dario's digital Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) based programs offer members self-guided programs designed to teach proven techniques for managing emotional health. Members in a self-guided program have the option of working with a coach for goal-setting and motivation and are able to access digital resources such as coaching and breathing exercises at any time through Dario's app. This study shows the value of a multi-modal approach that enables personalizing the solution to each member over a one size fits all solution.

The study analyzed the data of participants in two cohorts engaged in Dario's digital self-guided programs who started at a moderate or high level of depression or anxiety. These study participants engaged in Dario's digital programs alongside the use of a coach or digitally-delivered breathing exercises over the course of 16 weeks to understand the impact of these support mechanisms. The key results show coaching and breathing exercises can help improve outcomes when applied specifically to the right needs:

The analysis revealed a significant decrease in depression and anxiety symptoms during the first six weeks which was maintained throughout the rest of the 16 weeks program.

63% of members using Dario to manage depression experienced an overall improvement in symptoms, and the use of coaching support significantly moderated symptoms in the first six weeks.

63% of members using Dario to manage anxiety also saw an improvement in symptoms, and the use of breathing exercises significantly moderated anxiety symptoms in the first six weeks.

"We're very excited to share this new research which we believe demonstrates how different solution components can deliver additional value in the right populations. Understanding the unique impact of various tools helps improve our knowledge and our solutions so we can ensure each member is getting the best possible support to improve their mental health," said Yifat Hershcovitz, Ph.D., Vice President of Clinical and Scientific Affairs at Dario.

"Digital health solutions, particularly in behavioral health, have tremendous potential to help people access support when and how they need it. We're very proud of this new research as further evidence for the value of digital behavioral health and the need to personalize support for the best possible clinical outcomes," said Omar Manejwala, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Dario.

To learn more about the study, access the full study here.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the benefits that may be realized by members using the Dario solution. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1920436/DarioHealth_Logo.jpg

DarioHealth Corporate Contact

Mary Mooney

VP Marketing

mary@dariohealth.com

+1-312-593-4280

Media Contact:

Scott Stachowiak

[email protected]

+1-646-942-5630

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.