Dario Publishes New Research Demonstrating Digital Personalization of Pain Management with Adapted Machine Learning

Dario's musculoskeletal solution uses data from a biofeedback sensor to drive healthier behaviors and reduce pain

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO)(the "Company" or "Dario"), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today new research published in Pain Reports investigating personalized efficacy of digital therapeutics for pain management, linking the reduction of back pain for users in a digital posture training program with the personalization of user journeys adapting machine learning models.

The application of machine learning in digital health solutions is frequently cited as a means of delivering personalized programs, but our present understanding of the implications and outcomes is limited. Dario set out to determine the effectiveness of deploying adapted machine learning to analyze and personalize user journeys in its posture training solution.

Dario first analyzed data from 3,610 users who experienced significant reductions in back pain reported after three weeks using the Company's posture training program with sustained improvement. Users' profile moderated time fluctuations of pain levels and posture quality over time. The data were then analyzed to investigate how the use of machine learning can account for unique individual needs. The results of the study offer a framework to help understand the efficacy of digital therapeutics in helping individuals manage pain.

"Back pain is a common condition that affects a majority of adults at some point in their life, and early research on the impact of posture biofeedback training technology as a means to improve pain is promising. Our latest research helps explain the role of personalization in digital therapeutics and how we can use biofeedback data and machine learning to optimize user care, drive efficacy and meaningful results for users," said Yifat Hershcovitz, PhD, Vice President of Clinical and Scientific Affairs at Dario.

"Personalization is key to delivering relevant user journeys that will help people engage in digital health solutions over time. Our singular focus at Dario is driving better results for people through the use of intelligent digital solutions, and this new study offers a lens into our methodological approach to improving solution design and efficacy," said Omar Manejwala, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Dario.

The research was conducted in partnership with the Integrative Pain Laboratory, School of Public Health at the University of Haifa.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital therapeutics (DTx) company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric multi-chronic condition platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Our user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention, and results. Making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user rated solutions globally to health plans and other payors, self-insured employers, providers of care and directly to consumers. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com .

