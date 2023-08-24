Dario Publishes New Research Demonstrating Greater Engagemenet and Improved Clinical Outcomes Sustainable for Two Years

New research presented at ADCES23 links engagement in Dario's digital health solutions with improved outcomes

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global digital health market, announced new research presented at the ADCES23 Annual Conference held earlier this month in Houston, Texas. The new research demonstrates Dario's ability to sustainably improve health outcomes for users with diabetes over a two-year period.

Dario's digital health solutions combine a clinically intelligent platform with billions of consumer insights to help drive sustainable behavior change to improve the management of chronic conditions and improve health outcomes. The latest research analyzed the data of 119,482 Dario members to understand the relationship between improving engagement and health outcomes.

The results showed that during the two years of data analyzed in the research study, users improved engagement 29% over two years. Users with high-risk diabetes demonstrated reductions in their high-blood glucose reading ratios and monthly average glucose that correlated with increased engagement.

"Dario's solutions are designed to engage members for the purpose of driving healthier behaviors and outcomes. This new research provides evidence that our approach to outcome-based engagement provides a long-term benefit for our members and our partners with sustainable health improvements," said Yifat Hershcovitz, PhD, Vice President of Clinical and Scientific Affairs at Dario.

"Every facet of our solution is designed with one goal in mind: sustainably improving health outcomes. This new research, like many of our studies, helps extend our understanding – and the market's understanding – of what Dario digital health solutions are doing to achieve that goal and deliver the results our partners have come to expect," said Omar Manejwala, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Dario.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the potential benefits realized by the use of its products, the Company's belief that the improved clinical outcomes are sustainable for two years and the Company's belief that its approach provides a long-term benefit for its members and its partners with sustainable health improvements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact

Mary Mooney

VP Marketing

mary@dariohealth.com

+1-312-593-4280

Media Contact:

Scott Stachowiak

[email protected]

+1-646-942-5630

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1920436/DarioHealth_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.