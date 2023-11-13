Dario Publishes New Research Demonstrating that Dario Users That Increased Physical Activity Can Maintain Reduced Blood Glucose

New study highlights the value of a whole health approach managing chronic conditions and supporting members using GLP-1s

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global digital health market, announced new research presented at the Diabetes Technology Society 2023 Meeting on November 7, 2023. The new research demonstrated the value of associating physical activity tracking alongside blood sugar tracking for people living with diabetes and pre-diabetes.

Dario's digital health solutions help drive healthier behaviors to improve the management of chronic conditions by combining a clinically intelligent platform with highly personalized digital and human coaching. Connected devices capture clinical and behavioral data into a single platform and billions of consumer insights can guide highly personalized journeys to measurably improve health outcomes. Dario's cardiometabolic solution integrates support for members managing diabetes, blood pressure and weight, with a special program for those taking a GLP-1, or anti-obesity medication, collecting clinical measurements along with activity, diet and medication information to support a whole health approach.

The new study examined the blood glucose and walking data of 989 Dario users to understand the impact of integrating clinical and behavioral data in a single digital app-based experience. The results demonstrated significantly reduced blood glucose levels in the first four months of using Dario and increased step levels in the same timeframe maintained for 12 months. In addition, the results demonstrated clinically significant reductions in blood glucose levels in users who tracked at least 400 steps per day.

"I believe this new research shows the potential for an integrated digital solution to help people manage their overall health. We are excited to share this new data as another example of how our highly personalized approach to improving behaviors can help people take control of their overall health and realize better results," said Yifat Hershcovitz, Ph.D., Vice President of Clinical and Scientific Affairs at Dario.

"Improving health behaviors is the key to improving outcomes, and Dario is intensely focused on the intersection of those behaviors with clinical intelligence gained from more than a decade of consumer engagement. We are excited to see this new study shed light on the impact a singular focus on whole health can have for our members and our partners," said Omar Manejwala, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Dario.

The research was conducted in partnership with the Integrative Pain Laboratory, School of Public Health at the University of Haifa.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Our user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the benefits that may be realized by using the Dario solution. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact

Mary Mooney

VP Marketing

mary@dariohealth.com

+1-312-593-4280

DarioHealth Investor Relations Contact

Kat Parella

Investor Relations Manager

+315-378-6922

Media Contact:

Scott Stachowiak

[email protected]

+1-646-942-5630

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1920436/DarioHealth_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.