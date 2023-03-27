Dario Selected as Digital Therapeutics Partner by a Top-Ten Digitally Enabled Pharmacy Benefits Manager

New agreement is the first contract resulting from strategic partnership with Sanofi

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced a new contract with a leading nationwide Pharmacy Benefits Manager (the "PBM") operating in 50 states to provide Dario's digital therapeutics, starting with the diabetes solution, to employer clients beginning in the second quarter of 2023.

Through the new contract, the PBM will replace an existing digital diabetes solution with Dario's proven cardio metabolic digital therapeutic. Dario's solution joins a growing roster of digital health solutions for the PBM, one of the top ten digitally-enabled PBM platforms in the country. Members who are currently users of the PBM's digital diabetes offering will be transitioned to Dario upon launch, which is expected to generate revenue in the second quarter and grow significantly through the rest of 2023. Post-launch, Dario's solutions will be part of the PBM offering to their recent and future customer additions.

The agreement is the first contract to originate through Dario's previously announced strategic partnership with Sanofi U.S. ("Sanofi"), representing a major milestone achievement one year into the agreement. The co-promotion of the Dario solution is one part of the agreement with Sanofi, which also includes ongoing development on the Dario platform and collaboration on data and studies supporting the Dario solution. This new agreement represents an expansion of Dario's partnership strategy into PBMs. Dario is focused on building a strong and diverse set of partnerships with market-leading health care companies to accelerate adoption of Dario's solutions across the employer and payer markets.

"We are fortunate to have our first PBM partner be with an organization that understands the value of digital therapeutics and has the experience and capabilities to deploy our solutions at scale," said Rick Anderson, President of Dario. "This contract also demonstrates the value of our partnership with Sanofi. After a year of working collaboratively to promote Dario's solutions to the market, we are excited to see the initial success of those efforts taking shape as the partnership matures."

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital therapeutics (DTx) company, revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Our user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

