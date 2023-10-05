Dario Signs National Preferred Partner Agreement with a Top Five National Employee Benefits Consulting Firm

Agreement names Dario as the preferred digital health provider for employer clients

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global digital health market, announced a new strategic partnership with a top five national employee benefits consulting firm (the "Firm"), to become the preferred digital health and chronic condition solution partner for its national employer clients.

The Firm selected Dario for its proven ability to deliver meaningful engagement and improved clinical results at a lower cost than competitors. Through the preferred partnership agreement, Dario becomes the digital chronic condition management option for the Firm's clients looking to implement a solution to address diabetes, pre-diabetes, hypertension, musculoskeletal and behavioral health needs. Firm consultants now have the ability to bring Dario's solution to their clients in unique and differentiated ways.

Dario's suite of solutions combines innovative technologies and clinical support for chronic conditions into a single digital therapeutics platform, allowing each user journey to be informed by ten years of clinical and engagement insights to keep people engaged in healthier behaviors over time. Dario's approach is proven to keep members engaged over time to deliver sustainable improvements in health outcomes and lower cost of care for clients.

"As employers increasingly turn to their trusted consultants to help navigate decisions on digital health solutions, having the right partners becomes even more important. We're proud to announce this new partnership with such a respected leader in the industry and excited to work with their team of trusted advisors to help their clients get the best possible solution for their needs," said Rick Anderson, President of Dario.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the benefits that may be realized by members using Dario's solutions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact

Mary Mooney

VP Marketing

+1-312-593-4280

Media Contact

Scott Stachowiak

Scott.Stachowiak@russopartnersllc.com

+1-646-942-5630

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.