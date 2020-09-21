DarioHealth and HMC HealthWorks Announce Partnership Agreement

NEW YORK and JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics market, and HMC HealthWorks, a 40-year veteran in healthcare management with clinically-integrated models of care that reduce healthcare costs and improve population health, today announced that the companies have entered into a sales and distribution partnership pursuant to which HMC will incorporate DarioHealth's digital therapeutics solution into its comprehensive care management programs. HMC will offer DarioHealth's platform on both a stand-alone basis as well as incorporated into HMC's comprehensive care management solutions.

"We believe that this agreement with HMC is further validation of the progress we have made in transitioning to a leading provider of digital therapeutics solutions to payors, employers and other at risk entities with a desire to help their members manage their chronic conditions and improve their clinical outcomes," stated Rick Anderson, President and General Manager of North America at DarioHealth. "We are pleased to partner with HMC, who has a long history of providing innovative solutions to their customers. This agreement expands our distribution of our solutions and we are already building a pipeline within HMC's vast client base, which we believe speaks to the tangible results that we bring to patients and payers alike."

"At HMC, we believe that behavior change is key to driving better participant health and well-being," noted Janice Dimonaco, Chief Executive Officer of HMC HealthWorks. "Our approach takes a holistic view of the member and integrates the very latest in technology and data analytics to provide the support and positive reinforcement that can lead to long-term success. We rigorously evaluated several different platforms and determined that Dario is offering the most innovative, unique digital technology in the space, and the ease of implementation will be a significant benefit to our customers. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership."

About HMC HealthWorks

HMC HealthWorks, the premier national provider of population healthcare management programs, offers plan sponsors value-added programs including Integrated Clinical Solutions, Chronic Care Management, Behavioral Health Solutions, Wellness/Lifestyle Coaching and Care Coordination- www.hmchealthworks.com.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading, global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing the way people with chronic conditions manage their health. By delivering evidence-based interventions that are driven by data, high-quality software and coaching, we empower individuals to make healthy adjustments to their daily lifestyle choices to improve their overall health. Our cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science and software technology to deliver highly engaging therapeutic interventions. Dario is one of the highest-rated diabetes solutions in the market, and its user-centric MyDario™ mobile app is loved by tens of thousands of consumers around the globe. DarioHealth is rapidly moving into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve the health of users managing chronic disease. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://mydario.investorroom.com/.

