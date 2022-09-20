DarioHealth Announces Two New Employer Contracts

New accounts demonstrate continued demand for integrated and holistic digital chronic condition management solutions

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) (the "Company" or "Dario"), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today two new employer contracts, including one for the full suite of integrated solutions. The new accounts are scheduled to launch in late 2022 and early 2023.

Through the first contract, Dario will deliver its full suite of integrated solutions to a leading global manufacturer. The second contract is for Dario's behavioral health solution with an integrated Employee Assistance Program (EAP). This contract originated through an existing employer channel partnership and demonstrates the value of Dario's recently announced strategic relationships in the market.

The new multi-chronic account also reflects the growing demand for Dario's integrated, holistic digital health solutions to address commonly co-occurring chronic conditions. Dario's single digital therapeutics platform is designed to make it easier for people to manage chronic health conditions with highly personalized experiences informed by billions of insights gained from more than ten years of engaging consumers.

"We continue to see strong demand in the employer market thanks to our seamless and highly effective approach to helping people access support for a variety of chronic health needs. We are excited to welcome these new companies as customers and introduce their employees to a better way to care for their health," said Rick Anderson, President of Dario.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading digital therapeutics (DTx) company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric multi-chronic condition platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention, and results. Making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user rated solutions globally to health plans and other payors, self-insured employers, providers of care and directly to consumers. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com, the content of which is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

