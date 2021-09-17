DarioHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Omar Manejwala to Speak at American Health Insurance Plans National Conference on Medicare, Medicaid and Dual Eligibles

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics market, today announced that the company's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Omar Manejwala, will present at the annual American Health Insurance Plans National Conference on Medicare, Medicaid and Dual Eligibles being held virtually on September 22nd, 2021 at 12:45 p.m. EST.

The event brings together leadership from health insurance executives, government officials, health policy professionals, and industry thought leaders to discuss timely, relevant issues with implications for Medicare and Medicaid. Dr. Manejwala's presentation, Digital Therapeutics in Medicaid: Unique Requirements for Unique Populations, will offer attendees fresh perspectives on the use of innovative digital solutions in historically underserved populations.

"The explosive growth of digital health during the pandemic served to expose and widen existing health technology disparities between commercial and Medicaid populations. Real progress requires that we challenge biases that exist today and learn how to tailor solutions to unique Medicaid requirements and leverage emerging technologies to deliver an experience that our most vulnerable populations deserve," said Dr. Manejwala.

You can learn more about the event and register here.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. Dario's next-generation, AI-powered, digital therapeutic solutions support more than just an individual's disease. Dario provides adaptive, personalized experiences that drive behavior change through evidence-based interventions, intuitive, clinically proven digital tools, high-quality software, and coaching to help individuals improve health and sustain meaningful outcomes. Dario offers one of the highest-rated diabetes and hypertension solutions on the market. The company's cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology and is rapidly expanding into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve its users' health. Dario makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

