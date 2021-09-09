DarioHealth Chosen by Northeast Regional Employer

Dario Continues to Expand its Employer Contracts Across Broad Range of Solutions

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to provide its suite of digital therapeutics for diabetes, hypertension and pre-diabetes to a Northeast regional employer ("Employer"). The contract is expected to contribute revenue beginning in the first quarter of 2022.

The Employer chose Dario to provide whole health support for the frequently co-occurring conditions of diabetes and hypertension, with one integrated approach. Dario's metabolic solution combines innovative technologies and digital tools for condition management, with weight management programs and live personal coaching, to change the underlying health behaviors for improved whole health.

Dario's metabolic solution is proven to improve clinical outcomes with lasting results by analyzing billions of data points in real-time to deliver a highly personalized experience that adapts to each participant's unique and changing needs, making it easy for users to stay engaged.

"Dario's metabolic solution combines the clinical rigor of digital therapeutics with our expert track record of engaging consumers to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience for our members. This approach, which we believe is markedly different from current market offerings, continues to gain significant traction in the employer market, and we are excited to add another client to our rapidly expanding employer vertical," said Rick Anderson, President and General Manager of North America at DarioHealth.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. DarioHealth offers one of the most comprehensive digital therapeutics solutions on the market - covering multiple chronic conditions including diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health within one integrated technology platform.

Dario's next-generation, AI-powered, digital therapeutic platform supports more than just an individual's disease. Dario provides adaptive, personalized experiences that drive behavior change through evidence-based interventions, intuitive, clinically proven digital tools, high-quality software, and coaching to help individuals improve health and sustain meaningful outcomes.

Dario's unique user-centric approach to product design and engagement creates an unparalleled experience that is highly rated by users and delivers sustainable results.

The company's cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology and utilizes a performance-based approach to improve its users' health.

On the path to better health, Dario makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://www.dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the expected timing of the contribution of revenues relating to the agreement, the belief that its product offering is markedly different from current market offerings and that it continues to gain significant traction in the employer market. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

