DarioHealth® Clinical Study Data Highlights the Material Benefit Digital Interventions Have on Glycemic Control in Users with Diabetes

NEW YORK and CAESAREA, Israel, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) ("DarioHealth" or "Dario"), a leading global, digital therapeutics company, presented new clinical data yesterday at the 19th Annual Diabetes Technology Meeting ("DTM") conference in Bethesda, Maryland, which showed remarkable improvements in average blood glucose levels (BGavg) and in-range measurements in patients with diabetes using Dario's digital therapeutics platform and dedicated one-on-one personal health coaching.

DarioHealth's digital therapeutics platform delivers personalized, evidence-based interventions to users that are driven by precision data analytics, high quality software and one-on-one coaching, which are all available through Dario's suite of membership plans. The clinical study data presented at the DTM conference included users enrolled in Dario's full membership plan, which is available to payers, providers and consumers.

The objective of the study was to examine whether digital interventions, based on the Dario system, contribute to better diabetes management. The results suggest that personal health coaching, combined with regular health information captured on the Dario app, such as blood glucose levels, food and exercise, can significantly assist diabetes patients in managing and improving their chronic condition, potentially lowering their blood glucose levels to be in line with the American Diabetes Association (ADA) suggested A1c goals of 6.5% or less (equivalent to 140 mg/dL blood glucose average) for certain diabetic patients.

The Dario study was based on an analysis of clinical data of 162 Dario users. In order to establish a baseline blood glucose level prior to commencement of the study, the Dario users study group consistently measured their blood glucose levels for one month prior to starting the Dario personal coaching program. Once the study began, these users received regular digital monitoring of their blood glucose levels throughout the day and direct personal coaching support from a Dario health coach for three months, while measuring their blood glucose levels more than 30 times per month, on average, throughout the study.

The clinical outcomes observed showed that Dario's blood glucose monitoring system, coupled with personal Dario coaching, successfully assisted a large percentage of users in managing their blood glucose levels to be in line with what would be considered pre-diabetes levels:

45% (73 out of 162) of the study group reduced their average blood glucose levels to under 140 mg/dL, which is considered a pre-diabetic measurement according to ADA guidelines;

All study users (162 cohort) reduced their blood glucose levels by an average of 6% (155±42.1 mg/dL) while participating in the three-month study (compared to a baseline level of 165±48.7 mg/dL);

Subgroup analyses of 101 users out of 162 started with BGavg >140mg/dL revealed an increase of 19% in % in-range (70-180mg/dL) measurements of the total measurements when compared to the baseline on average (65% vs. 54%);

Moreover, 51 users considered "high risk" (started with BGavg >180 mg/dL) increased their % in-range measurements by 38% (48% vs. 35%) and reduced their BGavg by 14% (192±39 vs. 224±38) on average.

Olivier Jarry, President and Chief Commercial Officer at DarioHealth, commented on the study saying, "It is a great honor to present these results, which we believe show that patients using Dario's digital intervention platform, combined with consistent digital monitoring of blood glucose and personal coaching along with other health and lifestyle parameters, leads to increased user engagement and better health outcomes for individuals with diabetes."

"At DarioHealth, our objective is to help users achieve meaningful outcomes and improved chronic disease self-management. We believe that the results of this study provide further evidence of the real value that our program delivers to our users by promoting better understanding of their chronic condition management," said Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer of DarioHealth.

"We believe that these study results further prove that Dario's diabetes solutions can assist users in modifying their behavior to achieve improved glycemic levels. A blood glucose level of less than 140mg/dL is an important threshold for a diabetes patient. The ADA suggests stringent A1c goals of 6.5% (equivalent to 140 mg/dL) for certain diabetic patients, if such levels can be achieved without significant hypoglycemia. Moreover, retaining blood glucose at targeted ADA levels helps people with diabetes avoid serious complications from their health condition," said Mr. Raphael.

Dario offers a digital blood glucose monitoring system accessible through its mobile phone app; modules to regularly monitor medication, weight, blood pressure, food and exercise; weekly progress reports; personalized coaching guidance for individual users; feedback alerts; relevant content delivery and follow-up with dedicated professionals via in-app chats features, emails and calls. We believe that the results of the study show that combining digital and human coaching can be an effective tool in promoting user self-care, which is a central goal of Dario. The system helps users understand their real-time clinical status, the cause and effect of different behaviors and how to best manage better their condition and improve their clinical outcomes.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading, global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing the way people with chronic conditions manage their health. By delivering evidence-based interventions that are driven by data, high-quality software and coaching, we empower individuals to make healthy adjustments to their daily lifestyle choices to improve their overall health. Our cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science and software technology to deliver highly engaging therapeutic interventions. Dario is one of the highest-rated diabetes solutions in the market, and its user-centric MyDario™ mobile app is loved by tens of thousands of consumers around the globe. DarioHealth is rapidly moving into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve the health of users managing chronic disease. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, please go to: http://mydario.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. (the "Company") related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when the Company states that the study results suggest that personal health coaching, combined with regular health information captured on the Dario app, such as blood glucose levels, food and exercise, can significantly assist diabetes patients in managing and improving their chronic condition, potentially lowering their blood glucose levels to be in line with the AD) suggested A1c goals of 6.5% or less (equivalent to 140 mg/dL blood glucose average) for certain diabetic patients, the belief that the study results show that patients using Dario's digital intervention platform, combined with consistent digital monitoring of blood glucose and personal coaching along with other health and lifestyle parameters, leads to increased user engagement and better health outcomes for individuals with diabetes, the belief that the results of the study provide further evidence of the real value that the Company's program delivers to its users by promoting better understanding of their chronic condition management and the belief that the study results show that combining digital and human coaching can be an effective tool in promoting user self-care, it is using forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact:

Claudia Levi

Content & Communications Manager

claudia@mydario.com

+1-347-767-4220

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.

Related Links

http://mydario.com/

