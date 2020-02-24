DarioHealth Digital Diabetes Management System is Now Available at Albertsons

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO), a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics market, announced today the launch of its digital therapeutics solution for managing chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension on Albertsons Marketplace.

Albertsons Companies is one of the largest retailers in the United States, with more than 2,000 grocery stores under well-known banners such as Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs. Through more than 1,700 in-store pharmacies across the country, Albertsons services millions of patients each year.

The Dario™ Digital Diabetes Management System is among the most downloaded and highest rated healthcare apps, with 4.9/5.0 stars from 8,000+ reviews on the Apple store. Its Net Promoter Score (NPS), a measure of willingness of customers to recommend a company's products or services to others, is +77, a level that is considered "world class" and the highest in its category, on a -100-+100 scale.

Dario™ will be offering it's innovative "Membership-in-a-Box" package which is designed to reach consumers with chronic conditions such as diabetes who shop at retail stores. For a fixed price, the customer will receive all they need to get started on their Dario journey for better health: a Dario™ blood glucose meter, test strips and lancets. Once the user connects their meter to their smart device and activates the membership, they gain access to the entire suite of services offered through the membership just purchased. The member is immediately greeted with the comprehensive Dario™ onboarding process. After starting, the member will receive unlimited test strips and supplies based on their personal consumption recorded via their meter. They will also have access to a personal coach for education, support, motivation which have been clinically proven to produce better outcomes for healthier living.

Rick Anderson, Dario Health's President and General Manager, commented: "Dario is excited to offer its digital therapeutics solution to Albertsons' large customer base. Dario believes its presence on Albertsons Marketplace will also create more consumer awareness of its technology and related benefits of helping individuals better manage their chronic diseases. This agreement underscores the significant interest in our technology that we are seeing in the retail channel. As individuals become more aware of Dario's brand, we believe this will catalyze our efforts in other channels as well, including the business to business (B2B) channel which is an important element in the company's growth strategy."

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading global digital health company serving its users with dynamic mobile health solutions. In today's day and age, knowledge of health and treatment is being democratized, and we believe people deserve to know everything about their own health and have the best tools to manage their condition. DarioHealth employs a revolutionary approach whereby harnessing big data, we have developed a novel method for chronic disease data management, empowering people to analyze and personalize self-diabetes management in a totally new way without having the disease slow them down. DarioHealth has a commercial office in New York with an R&D center in Caesarea, Israel.

For more information, visit http://mydario.investorroom.com/ .

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of November 30, 2019, the Company operated 2,260 retail food and drug stores with 1,732 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 23 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The Company's stores predominantly operate under the banners Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Haggen and United Express. Albertsons Companies is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In fiscal 2018 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company donated approximately $262 million in food and financial support. These efforts helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities and veterans outreach.

For more information, visit https://www.albertsonscompanies.com/

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. (the "Company") related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Dario is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the launch of its digital therapeutics solution on the Albertsons marketplace, how it will create more consumer awareness of Dario's technology and related benefits of helping individuals better manage their chronic diseases, or when it discusses how as individuals become more aware of Dario's brand, this will catalyze Dario's efforts in other channels including the business to business (B2B) channel. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

