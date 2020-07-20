DarioHealth Enters UK Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Through Agreement with Williams Medical

RHYMNEY, Wales and NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics market, announced that the company has entered into a new strategic partnership with Williams Medical to make the DarioHealth Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) digital therapeutics platform available to Healthcare Professionals (HCPs) across the United Kingdom and Ireland. Dario's turn-key RPM solution integrates the company's existing open platform, application technology, and the DarioEngage coaching platform, to allow Healthcare Professionals to monitor their patients remotely. Dario's digital solution is intended to provide relief for primary and secondary care providers challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic and facing potential serious winter pressures in the healthcare system. We believe that equipping practitioners to proactively treat, monitor and manage patients with long-term conditions within the community will ultimately result in reduction of the ongoing pressure on general practitioners, emergency departments, and in-patient services.

Williams Medical is the leading provider of medical goods and services to primary care in the UK, and this agreement supports both companies' commitment to drive growth and deliver innovative solutions to frontline healthcare. With a broad base of over 8,000 general practices and healthcare providers in the community and domiciliary care sectors, Williams' comprehensive sales network serves as an ideal platform to promote and strengthen the Dario's suite of digital therapeutic solutions in the British and Irish healthcare markets.

Williams' goal is to further enhance their comprehensive product range by adding Dario's RPM capabilities. The initial offering will provide digital patient services to primary care practices in the management of patients with a broad range of chronic conditions, such as diabetes.

"We are very excited about this partnership between DarioHealth and Williams Medical as this aligns with our international growth initiative by offering our world-class RPM platform to physicians outside of the United States," said Dror Bacher, Chief Operating Officer of DarioHealth. "Williams' in-depth understanding of the UK and Irish healthcare markets and strong presence in the primary care arena creates an ideal opportunity for us to deliver a best-in-class RPM solution to general practices and patients, which we believe leads to reduced HCP workload while enhancing patient care and clinical outcomes.

"We are proud to partner with DarioHealth in this new endeavor as this will give our customers access to an exclusive and innovative RPM platform at a time when digital therapeutics solutions are poised for rapid adoption in the UK and Ireland," said Hugh Hamer, Managing Director of Williams Medical. "At Williams, innovation is one of our core values and we are always seeking new opportunities to make it quicker and easier for our customers to spend more quality time with their patients. We strongly believe that Dario's RPM offering fills a major unmet need by helping practices achieve meaningful improvements in medical outcomes while potentially increasing efficiency and reducing healthcare costs."

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading, global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing the way people with chronic conditions manage their health. By delivering evidence-based interventions that are driven by data, high-quality software and coaching, we empower individuals to make healthy adjustments to their daily lifestyle choices to improve their overall health. Our cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science and software technology to deliver highly engaging therapeutic interventions. Dario is one of the highest-rated diabetes solutions in the market, and its user-centric MyDario™ mobile app is loved by tens of thousands of consumers around the globe. DarioHealth is rapidly moving into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve the health of users managing chronic disease. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, visit http://dariohealth.com

About Williams Medical Supplies

With a heritage dating back more than thirty years, Williams Medical Supplies Ltd is the largest supplier of medical disposables, equipment, pharmaceuticals and medical services to UK primary care. Williams' parent company is DCC Vital, which is part of DCC plc; listed on FTSE 100 and one of the UK and Ireland's largest companies.

For more information, visit www.wms.co.uk

