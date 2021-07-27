DarioHealth Launches Behavioral Health Solutions Globally in New Partnership with Workplace Options

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO), a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics market, today announced the launch of its digital behavioral health solution that now includes Workplace Options (WPO) services for its global users. WPO is the largest independent provider of integrated employee wellbeing solutions around the world.

Dario's digital behavioral health solution, powered by wayForward and now WPO, gives multi-national employers a way to improve mental health parity for international employees by offering the same high-quality care to people outside of the United States. Dario's Cognitive-Based Therapy tools and evidence-based behavioral coaching offer easy access to the same user experience, helping solve geographical provider limitations, and full API integration with WPO services ensures access to support in all languages.

"We are thrilled to launch our digital behavioral health platform in partnership with the world-class solutions offered by Workplace Options. This new partnership increases Dario's unique advantage as a global leader in digital health as we are now one of the first behavioral health solutions with fully integrated technology API and service access," said Rick Anderson, President and General Manager of North America at DarioHealth.

About Workplace Options

Workplace Options helps employees balance their work, family, and personal needs to become healthier, happier, and more productive, both personally and professionally. The company's effective world-class employee support and wellbeing services provide information, resources, referrals, and consultation on a variety of issues ranging from dependent care and stress management to clinical services and wellness programs.

Drawing from an international network of credentialed providers and professionals, Workplace Options is the world's largest integrated employee support and work-life services provider. Service centers in the U.S., Canada, UK, Ireland, Portugal, France, Belgium, UAE, Singapore, Japan, China, India, and Indonesia support more than 70 million employees across 116,000 organizations and more than 200 countries and territories.

To learn more, visit www.workplaceoptions.com.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. DarioHealth offers one of the most comprehensive digital therapeutics solutions on the market - covering multiple chronic conditions including diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health within one integrated technology platform.

Dario's next-generation, AI-powered, digital therapeutic platform supports more than just an individual's disease. Dario provides adaptive, personalized experiences that drive behavior change through evidence-based interventions, intuitive, clinically proven digital tools, high-quality software, and coaching to help individuals improve health and sustain meaningful outcomes.

Dario's unique user-centric approach to product design and engagement creates an unparalleled experience that is highly rated by users and delivers sustainable results.

The company's cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology and utilizes a performance-based approach to improve its users' health.

On the path to better health, Dario makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

