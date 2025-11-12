DarioHealth Presents New Data Demonstrating Significant Reduction in Medical Costs Among Employer Populations Using Its Digital Health Platform

Analysis based on claims data highlights significant cost savings, especially among high-risk members

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) (the "Company", "DarioHealth" or "Dario"), a leader in global digital health, today announced the presentation of research on new real-world evidence of medical cost reduction at ISPOR Europe 2025, one of the world's premier health economics and outcomes research conferences, currently taking place in Glasgow, Scotland.

The study, titled "Preliminary Observational Analysis of Digital Health Platform Associated with Medical Cost Changes in Employer Population," represents Dario's first publication using medical claims data to evaluate the economic impact of its multi-condition digital health platform (Dario has previously collaborated with clients to produce research demonstrating claims-based cost reduction).

In this retrospective analysis, employer members using Dario's platform demonstrated a significant reduction in total medical costs pre-post enrollment, with the greatest impact observed among high-risk populations. These findings provide early evidence that Dario's integrated digital solution – which combines connected devices, artificial intelligence ("AI")-driven insights and human coaching across multiple chronic conditions – helps reduce overall medical expenditures while improving population health outcomes.

"This is the first time we have independently demonstrated Dario's value using claims data, providing a powerful link between behavior change and measurable economic impact," said Yifat Hershcovitz, Ph.D., Vice President of Clinical and Scientific Affairs at Dario. "We are encouraged to see meaningful reductions in costs, especially among those with the highest health risks, where effective intervention can make the biggest difference for employers and members alike."

"Digital health solutions must ultimately prove their value in real-world settings, and we believe that this analysis is a critical milestone for Dario," said Omar Manejwala, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Dario. "By connecting engagement and clinical outcomes to actual cost data, we are showing that digital care can deliver sustainable results that matter to both patients and payers."

The study adds to Dario's growing body of evidence demonstrating its impact on clinical, behavioral and economic outcomes across multiple chronic conditions. Chronic diseases are among the leading causes of illness, disability and death in the United States, and one of the most significant drivers of the nation's $4.9 trillion in annual healthcare costs. Dario's platform is currently deployed by employers, health plans and partners across the U.S. to support members living with diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health needs.

About DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

