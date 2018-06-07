DarioHealth Provides Update on Recently Launched iPhone 7, 8 and X Smart Glucose Meter in the U.S. Following FDA Clearance

NEW YORK and CAESAREA, Israel, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO), a leading global digital health company with mobile health and big data solutions, announced today it has experienced a successful launch of its iPhone® 7, 8 and X compatible Blood Glucose Monitoring System following FDA clearance.

The Company has witnessed positive market acceptance for its recently launched Lightning®-enabled Blood Glucose Monitoring System which enables the use of the Dario app on iPhone 7, 8 and X smart mobile devices. DarioHealth received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for the Lightning®-enabled version of its Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, sold as Dario LC Blood Glucose Monitoring System, in March 2018 and commenced pre-orders from subscription holders in April 2018.

"We are very pleased with the market response to our Dario LC Blood Glucose Monitoring System. The growth in new customer purchases is an important indicator of the U.S. market opportunity for our smart glucose meter," commented Erez Raphael, Chairman and CEO of DarioHealth. "Given the substantial installed base of iPhone 7, 8, and X smart mobile devices, we are experiencing rapid activation and onboarding. This gives us confidence as we continue to develop and expand our product offering towards pure membership and coaching, while also expanding our business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels."

In the U.S., iPhone 7, 8 and Xs, represent an estimated 44% of the approximately 141 million iPhones that are in use in the U.S. today.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading global digital health company serving its users with dynamic mobile health solutions. In today's day and age, knowledge of health and treatment is being democratized, and we believe people deserve to know everything about their own health and have the best tools to manage their condition. DarioHealth employs a revolutionary approach whereby harnessing big data, we have developed a novel method for chronic disease data management, empowering people to analyze and personalize self-diabetes management in a totally new way without having the disease slow them down. DarioHealth has a commercial office in New York with an R&D center in Caesarea, Israel. For more information, visit http://mydario.investorroom.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. (the "Company") related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when the Company describes its market opportunity and future product developments it is using forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact: Shmuel Herschberg, Marketing Director, shmuel@mydario.com, 1-914-775-5548



DarioHealth Public Relations Contact: Terese Kelly, Rosica PR, terese@rosica.com, 1-201-843-5600



DarioHealth Investor Relations Contact: Westwicke Partners, Dario@Westwicke.com, 1-443-213-0500

