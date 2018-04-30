DarioHealth Ramps up Commercialization Capabilities

NEW YORK and CAESAREA, Israel, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO), a leading global digital health company with mobile health and big data solutions, announced today it has hired U.S.-based digital health executive JC Muyl as Head of Commercialization North America to head up the Company's business-to-business sales of the Dario Engage platform. This follows the recent appointment of Joao Mendes-Roter as DarioHealth's V.P. of Marketing to lead the Company's robust worldwide direct-to-consumer user engagement and sales.

Dario Engage, the Company's business-to-business platform, provides healthcare and wellness companies the ability to digitalize chronic condition management from a clinical and data driven outcome stand point. The platform is agile and may be easily customized to integrate and implement any clinical programs covering all facets of diabetes management and care including Type 1, Type 2, gestational diabetes, and prediabetes.

JC Muyl, based in DarioHealth's New York City office, will focus on boosting Dario Engage sales and onboarding of healthcare providers, insurers, clinics and employers that seek a digital platform to deliver user-centric, efficient diabetes monitoring, engagement and management for their patients and employees. Mr. Muyl is a U.S.-based digital health executive with a successful track record in launching and growing multiple healthcare service lines into global multi-million dollar businesses. He was instrumental in growing C3i Solutions, a healthcare customer engagement company, from a 30-person startup to a 1,400-employee global player.

Joao Mendes-Roter, V.P. of Marketing, will focus on expanding DarioHealth's highly successful direct-to-consumer marketing and customer acquisition activities in all territories where the Company's blood glucose monitoring system has received regulatory registrations. DarioHealth currently has access to 48.5 million people with diabetes in the seven countries in which its product is available, representing over 10% of the global market. Ms. Mendes-Roter is a marketing executive and online digital expert in growth marketing and direct response. She has a proven track record in increasing revenues and customer experience via better funnels, new products, effective online-offline marketing channels, and new business opportunities. Prior to joining DarioHealth, she held senior roles at 888 Holdings where she led business-to-consumer marketing and customer acquisition campaigns.

"We are very pleased to have Mr. Muyl and Ms. Mendes-Roter, two very high performing executives join the DarioHealth team to ramp up our commercialization capabilities," said Erez Raphael, Chairman and CEO of DarioHealth. "We believe that the potential to grow our sales through the business-to-business channel is potentially substantial and near term. By partnering with payers and healthcare providers, we believe we can exponentially increase the number of end-users served. Mr. Muyl has the right experience and knowledge to lead the business segment in the U.S.

"On the direct-to-consumer side of our business, today we have tens of thousands of active users worldwide and the momentum continues to build. Ms. Mendes-Roter has deep experience in building successful user engagement and customer acquisition. We've seen that competing products have not been able to gain traction in the direct-to-consumer segment as we believe DarioHealth has, and we believe by leveraging the strength of our user-centric approach, we are positioning DarioHealth as the leader in this direct-to-consumer segment. We also truly believe that our business-to-business partners will be able to leverage on our user-centric approach and will be able to develop their own relationships with the end users by utilizing our Dario Engage platform."

About DarioHealth Corp.



DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading global digital health company serving its users with dynamic mobile health solutions. In today's day and age, knowledge of health and treatment is being democratized, and we believe people deserve to know everything about their own health and have the best tools to manage their condition. DarioHealth employs a revolutionary approach whereby harnessing big data, we have developed a novel method for chronic disease data management, empowering people to analyze and personalize self-diabetes management in a totally new way without having the disease slow them down. DarioHealth has a commercial office in New York with an R&D center in Caesarea, Israel. For more information, visit http://mydario.investorroom.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. (the "Company") related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when the Company discusses the potential uses for its Dario Engage platform, its belief that its potential to grow its sales through the business to business channel is substantial and near term, its belief that by partnering with payers and healthcare providers, it can exponentially increase the number of end-users served, its belief that by leveraging the strength of its user-centric approach it is positioning itself as the leader in the direct-to-consumer segment and its belief that its business to business partners will be able to leverage on its user centric approach and will be able to develop their own relationships with the end users by utilizing the Dario Engage platform, it is using forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

