DarioHealth Remote Patient Monitoring Selected by Coastal Family Health Center to Improve Health of Patients with Hypertension

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics market, today announced it has been selected as digital health provider by Coastal Family Health Center, a local, non-profit healthcare network providing comprehensive primary care to patients across several underserved counties in and around the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The initial focus of the engagement will be Dario's Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution for hypertension and the prevention of related cardiac events. According to the Centers for Disease Control, Mississippi has the highest rate of hypertension mortality and the second highest prevalence of hypertension in the nation.1 Patients will benefit from personalized digital journeys curated and powered by Dario's next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) digital therapeutic tools and quality care, which enable more frequent and meaningful interactions with their healthcare providers and improve outcomes, to help them manage their chronic conditions.

"Today's announcement is just the beginning of an exciting set of new Business-to-Business (B2B) channel clients that we intend to announce over the coming weeks with providers, employers and payers," stated Rick Anderson, President and General Manager of North America at DarioHealth. "We are very pleased to have been selected by Coastal Family Health Center for their digital health needs following a rigorous evaluation process that included many of the major competitors in our industry. We believe our selection by Coastal Family Health Center reflects not only the strength of our RPM capabilities, but also our differentiated 'customer-first' approach that allows us to tailor our program to their specific needs while opening up access to healthcare to support patients when and how they need."

"As a non-profit, federally qualified health center charged with providing primary care services in underserved areas, we strive to achieve the best patient outcomes while prudently managing our limited resources," stated Stacy Curry, Director of Clinical Quality Management at Coastal Family Health Center. "I believe Dario's RPM solution, which allows our physicians to monitor our more than 4,500 hypertension patients between office visits, will ultimately result in fewer cardiac events and hospital admissions. I look forward to integrating Dario's solution with our existing electronic medical records (EMR) system to create a data-driven, real-time holistic view of each of our members."

1 Centers for Disease Control, Hypertension Mortality by State, 2019; https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/pressroom/sosmap/hypertension_mortality/hypertension.htm

About Coastal Family Health Center

Coastal Family Health Center was founded on the principle that health care should be accessible to all residents of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and that these health care services should be provided in an effective and efficient manner being responsive to the needs of the population. The Health Center has been a part of the Gulf Coast communities for more than 40 years serving the residents of Jackson, Harrison, Hancock, Greene, Wayne and George counties.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. DarioHealth offers one of the most comprehensive digital therapeutics solutions on the market - covering multiple chronic conditions including diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health within one integrated technology platform.

Dario's next-generation, AI-powered, digital therapeutic platform supports more than just an individual's disease. Dario provides adaptive, personalized experiences that drive behavior change through evidence-based interventions, intuitive, clinically proven digital tools, high-quality software, and coaching to help individuals improve health and sustain meaningful outcomes.

Dario's unique user-centric approach to product design and engagement creates an unparalleled experience that is highly rated by users and delivers sustainable results.

The company's cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology and utilizes a performance-based approach to improve its users' health.

On the path to better health, Dario makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the benefits that will be derived from the users of the RPM solution, the expected announcement of additional B2B channel clients it intends to announce in the coming weeks and the belief that the selection of its RPM solution reflects not only the strength of its capabilities, but also its differentiated 'customer-first' approach that allows it to tailor our program to their specific needs. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact:

Suzanne Bedell

VP Marketing

[email protected]

+1-347-767-4220

Investor Relations Contact:

Chuck Padala

[email protected]

+1-646-627-8390

Media Contact:

Josephine Galatioto

[email protected]

+1-212-845-4262

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.