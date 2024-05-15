DarioHealth Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results

First quarter revenue of $ 5.8 million reflects an increase of 59% over fourth quarter of 2023 primarily resulting from an increase in B2B2C revenues and reflects a decrease of 18.5% compared to the first quarter of 2023 due to milestone driven revenues.

Core revenue channel B2B2C, employers and health plans recurring revenues in the first quarter totaled $3.47 million , an increase of 176% year over year and 210% sequentially from $1.12 million in the fourth quarter 2023 as the core business continues to gain traction, as well as the addition of Twill Inc. revenues post February 15 th closing

Launched the Aetna platform generating revenue in Q1 2024 as Aetna continues to add employers to the platform

Accelerated path to profitability through growing revenues in the B2B2C channel which represents proforma of $22M in annual recurring revenue ("ARR")

Executing on Dario-Twill synergies that we expect to reduce operating expenses by 30% by the fourth quarter of 2024

Company anticipates reaching a breakeven run rate in the second half of 2025

Ended Q1 2024 with cash equivalents of $34.7 million

Q1 2024 and Recent Highlights

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global digital health market, today reported financial results for the first quarter 2024.

"In the first quarter, our revenue increased by 59% over the fourth quarter 2023 reflecting organic growth with our legacy business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) channel, as well as revenue contribution from our recent acquisition of Twill Inc. ("Twill"). B2B2C revenue as a portion of total revenue grew to 60% in Q1 2024 versus 31% in 4Q 2023. The legacy Dario B2B2C channel revenue grew 38% sequentially over the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to the launch of the Aetna platform, expansions of existing customer contracts and new customer launches. We expect the growth to continue into the second quarter as we see revenue contribution from customers that launched mid-first quarter and in the second quarter, and as we see a full quarter of revenues from Twill.

We believe we have reached a major turning point in the scaling of our business and the acceleration of our path to profitability. With our new customer launches in the B2B2C channel, coupled with high margin revenue scale, operational efficiencies and product expansion through the Twill acquisition, we believe that we can achieve significant revenue growth in our core business on a combined basis in 2024, with even greater growth over the longer term, including cross sell opportunities that we are currently executing on. Based on our current performance, we expect these high margin B2B2C revenues to account for about 80% of our total business by 2025. Coupled with cost synergies that will continue to aid a reduction in operating expenses, we believe we are on track to reach breakeven in the second half of 2025.

Among the three commercial channels we have today, our core B2B2C business channel, which represents recurring revenue from health plans and employers, is now our largest channel with approximately $22 million in annual recurring revenue. Our legacy direct to consumer (B2C) business remains at its consistent run rate. Our third channel, commercial strategic, relates to revenue from partners like Sanofi U.S. and is milestone-based revenue that is measured on an annual basis. Gross profit for the first quarter of 2024 was $2.4 million. Gross profit, excluding amortization of acquired technology was $3.6 million, increased to 62.4% in the first quarter of 2024 from 34.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023, as we continue to increase our higher margin B2B2C revenue as a portion of our overall revenue.

In the first quarter of 2024, our operating expenses were $20.3, an increase of 30.3% compared to operating expenses of $15.6 in the first quarter of 2023, and $14.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Our non-GAAP operating expenses excluding stock-based compensation, acquisition related expenses and depreciation increased by 19% compared to the first quarter of 2023. The increase is due to an increase in operating expenses as a result of the acquisition of Twill. However, we have worked diligently to implement our cost synergy plan in the second quarter which is expected to result in a 30% reduction in operating expenses by the fourth quarter of 2024 based on actions already taken, enabling us to reach profitability," stated Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer of Dario.

"The acquisition of Twill has been truly transformative for Dario. It brings immediate advantages – significant high margin revenue streams, an expanded value proposition, larger operational scale, and a strengthened market presence. Together, Dario and Twill have well-established relationships with three of the top eight national health plans, some of the largest self-insured technology companies, and several major pharmaceutical companies. We've created one of the most comprehensive digital health platforms, spanning from emotional well-being to the management of costly chronic conditions Another aspect of our business that has been expanded on with the additional conditions we now cover, is the collection of billions of data points from millions of users between Dario and Twill. Our collection of data points is now not only deeper, but far more comprehensive on a level that is unique to Dario. Generative artificial intelligence (AI) microservices are being implemented in multiple industries. In healthcare, we believe it will promote drug discovery and consumer engagement and personalization. Over time, proprietary data sets have the potential to be monetized either internally through the creation and augmentation of services or externally through IP licensing and/or strategic transactions. We believe that the comprehensive data set we have, and the scale of this data set, is an asset that will be valuable for running such models and will position us well to be part of this revolution. Twill's innovative engagement strategies and broader offerings are already generating significant traction. Integration with Twill is well underway, and we're exceeding expectations with client traction. We'll continue to share updates on our progress in future quarters. With our strong cash position, we believe that we are well-equipped to execute our strategy and solidify Dario's leadership in the digital health space," Mr. Raphael concluded.

"Dario's legacy B2B2C business channel saw a notable increase in revenue during the first quarter of 2024, driven by the launch of several new customers. This includes the launch of the Aetna behavioral platform with approximately a dozen customers, and Aetna continues to add customers to the platform. A separate self-help program contracted with Aetna last year launched on the platform at the end of the first quarter and is also expected to grow throughout 2024. In addition to these first quarter launches, we anticipate several additional new customer launches in the second quarter, which positions us for continued revenue growth in the near and longer term.

The employer sales cycle for 2024 launches is off to a strong start with the highest number of opportunities in Dario's history. Encouragingly, the opportunity size and the proportion of opportunities coming from benefit consultants has also increased, which we believe reflects increasing ability to scale revenues. There continues to be strong interest in the market for our GLP-1 solution, for which we announced six new customers in the last few months. While health plan cycles are longer, we continue to see good traction with plans and anticipate adding new health plan customers, both directly and through partnerships, including another national health plan during 2024. We are also engaged with several cross selling opportunities," stated Rick Anderson, Dario's President. "The Twill acquisition has increased our opportunities through product extension, differentiation and pre-existing stand-alone sales opportunities. Excitingly, customers from both companies have expressed interest in exploring the combined product offerings, potentially opening doors for future cross-selling initiatives," concluded Mr. Anderson.

Completed the transformational acquisition of Twill in Q1 of 2024 concurrent with a $22.4 million equity financing. The acquisition was immediately accretive to revenues, gross margins, and go-to-market strategy.

equity financing. The acquisition was immediately accretive to revenues, gross margins, and go-to-market strategy. Made meaningful progress in multiple areas with the new Dario GLP-1 Behavioral Change Program. We saw significant interest and adoption of the program and new contracts with multiple employers.

Launched more than a dozen new customers and partners on the platform in the first quarter of 2024, with additional recently signed customers expected to launch in the second quarter of 2024.

Began to see revenues from the Aetna private labeled platform which launched in Q1 of 2024 with multiple employer groups and have seen additional Aetna customer bookings throughout the first quarter.

Announced two new studies published in the leading peer-reviewed journal for digital health and medicine, Journal of Internet Medicine (JMIR), including a Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT) demonstrating the impact of a digital stress reduction program for teens.

Announced new research published in the leading peer-reviewed journal for digital health and medicine, Journal of Internet Medicine (JMIR) demonstrating a clinically significant reduction in blood glucose levels for members using Dario to manage weight alongside diabetes.

Announced two new clinical studies presented at the 17th International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) 2024, demonstrating the ability to deliver improved health outcomes with integrated solutions for members managing weight and blood glucose with or without GLP-1 medications.

Continued to demonstrate the strength of Dario's multi-condition suite, with more than 80% of pipeline opportunities for multi-condition contracts

First Quarter 2024 Results Summary

Revenues for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, were $5.8 million, an 18.5% decrease from $7.1 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, and an increase of 59% from $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023, resulted from a decrease in revenues from the strategic partner channels, partially offset by the consolidated revenues of Twill commencing February 16, 2024. The reason for the increase from the fourth quarter of 2023 was the increase in B2B2C revenues and the consolidation of Twill revenues.

B2B2C, employers and health plans recurring revenues for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, were $3.47 million compared to $1.26 million in the quarter ended March 31 2023, representing an increase of 176%, and compared to $1.12 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 210% sequentially.

Gross profit for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, was $2.4 million, a decrease of $0.7 million, compared to gross profit of $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2023, and an increase of 1,742% from $132,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023. The reason for this increase is the increase in our B2B2C revenues and the consolidation of Twill revenues. Gross profit as a percentage of revenues decreased to 42.2% in the first quarter of 2024, from 44.8% in the first quarter of 2023, and increased from 3.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Pro-forma gross profit, excluding $1.2 million of amortization expenses related to the acquisition of technology, was $3.6 million, or 62.4% of revenues, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to pro-forma gross profit of $4.2 million, or 60.1% of revenues, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and a pro-forma gross profit of $1.2 million, or 34.2% of revenues, for the three months ended December 31, 2023. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Total operating expenses for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, were $20.3 million compared with $15.6 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $14.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $4.7 million, or 30.3%, compared to the first quarter of 2023, and an increase of $6.0 million, or 41.4%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase compared to the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, and compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, resulted mainly from the acquisition of Twill and an increase in stock-based compensation expenses. Total operating expenses excluding stock-based compensation, acquisition related expenses and depreciation for the first quarter of 2024 were $12.7 million compared to $10.6 million for the first quarter of 2023, and $9.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Operating loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $17.9 million, an increase of $5.5 million, or 44%, compared to $12.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, and an increase of $3.7 million, or 26%, compared to $14.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase compared to the first quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2023 was due to the increase in operating expenses.

Financing income was $8.7 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to financing expense of $0.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. The reason for this increase was the revaluation of the pre-funded warrants issued as part of the consideration for the acquisition of Twill, due to its classification as a liability according to GAAP rules.

Net loss was $7.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $5.6 million, or 44%, compared to a net loss of $12.8 million in the first quarter of 2023, and a decrease of $7.1 million, or 50%, compared to $14.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net profit excluding stock-based compensation, acquisition related expenses and depreciation for the first quarter of 2024 was $1.6 million compared to a loss of $6.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, and $8.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP billings for the three months ended March 31, 2024, were $5.8 million, a 13% decrease from $6.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease is a result of lower sales generated in the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Our user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of the Company related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when the Company discusses the expectation that Aetna will continue to add employers to the platform throughout 2024, that it expects to reduce operating expenses by 30% by the fourth quarter of the year due to the Dario-Twill synergies, that it anticipates reaching a breakeven run rate in the second half of 2025, that it expects its growth to continue into the second quarter as it recognizes the benefit from customers that launched mid-first quarter and in the second quarter, and as it sees a full quarter of revenues from Twill, that it believes it has reached a major turning point in the scaling of its business and the acceleration of its path to profitability, that it believes that it can achieve significant revenue growth in its core business on a combined basis in 2024, and even greater growth anticipated in the longer term, including cross sell opportunities, that based on its current performance, it expects its high margin B2B2C revenues to account for about 80% of its total business by 2025, that coupled with cost synergies that will continue to aid a reduction in operating expenses, it believes it is on track to reach breakeven in the second half of 2025, that with the integration of Twill it is exceeding expectations with client traction, that it intends to continue to share updates on its progress in future quarters, that with its strong cash position, it believes that is well-equipped to execute its strategy and solidify its leadership in the digital health space, that with the Aetna launches in the first quarter, it anticipates several additional new customer launches in the second quarter, which positions it for continued revenue growth in the near and longer term, that the employer sales cycle for 2024 launches is off to a strong start with the highest number of opportunities in its history and that as a result of the Twill acquisition, customers from both companies have expressed interest in exploring combined product offerings, potentially opening doors for future cross-selling initiatives. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with peer companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures provided in the financial statement tables below.

Billings (non-GAAP). We define billings as revenue recognized in accordance with GAAP plus the change in deferred revenue from the beginning to the end of the period and adjustment to the deferred revenue balance due to adoption of the new revenue recognition standard less any deferred revenue balances acquired from business combination(s) during the period. We consider billings to be a useful metric for management and investors because billings drive future revenue, which is an important indicator of the health and viability of our business. There are a number of limitations related to the use of billings instead of GAAP revenue. First, billings include amounts that have not yet been recognized as revenue and are impacted by the term of security and support agreements. Second, we may calculate billings in a manner that is different from peer companies that report similar financial measures. Management accounts for these limitations by providing specific information regarding GAAP revenue and evaluating billings together with GAAP revenue.

Operating expenses (non-GAAP). Our presentation of non-GAAP operating expenses excludes stock-based compensation expenses. Due to varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash operating expenses, we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude non-cash expense provides us with an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our own core business operating results over different periods of time.

Net loss (non-GAAP). Our presentation of adjusted net loss excludes the effect of certain items that are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net loss represents net loss determined under GAAP without regard to stock-based compensation expenses, deferred inventory, depreciation of fixed assets, earn-out remeasurement and acquisition related expenses and amortization. We believe these measures provide useful information to management and investors for analysis of our operating results.

DARIOHEALTH CORP. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands









March 31,

December 31,



2024

2023



Unaudited





ASSETS

























CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 34,367

$ 36,797 Short-term restricted bank deposits



971



292 Trade receivables, net



7,885



3,155 Inventories



4,916



5,062 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses



4,370



2,024













Total current assets



52,509



47,330













NON-CURRENT ASSETS:











Deposits



6



6 Operating lease right of use assets



1,813



967 Long-term assets



138



143 Property and equipment, net



1,425



899 Intangible assets, net



23,646



5,404 Goodwill



57,427



41,640













Total non-current assets



84,455



49,059













Total assets

$ 136,964

$ 96,389

















DARIOHEALTH CORP. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands (except stock and stock data)





March 31,

December 31,



2024

2023



Unaudited





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Trade payables

$ 4,249

$ 1,131 Deferred revenues



1,791



997 Operating lease liabilities



920



111 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses



6,888



6,300 Current maturity of long term loan



3,954



3,954













Total current liabilities



17,802



12,493













NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES











Operating lease liabilities



1,053



885 Long-term loan



24,508



24,591 Warrant liability



15,516



240 Other long-term liabilities



52



36













Total non-current liabilities



41,129



25,752













STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common stock of $0.0001 par value - authorized: 160,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 29,439,740 and 27,191,849 shares on March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively



3



3 Preferred stock of $0.0001 par value - authorized: 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 41,381 and 18,959 shares on March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively



*) -



*) - Additional paid-in capital



436,600



407,502 Accumulated deficit



(358,570)



(349,361)













Total stockholders' equity



78,033



58,144













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 136,964

$ 96,389

DARIOHEALTH CORP. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS U.S. dollars in thousands (except stock and stock data)





Three months ended



March 31,



2024

2023



Unaudited Revenues:











Services

$ 4,160

$ 5,256 Consumer hardware



1,598



1,809 Total revenues



5,758



7,066













Cost of revenues:











Services



965



1,477 Consumer hardware



1,198



1,340 Amortization of acquired intangible assets



1,163



1,081 Total cost of revenues



3,326



3,898













Gross profit



2,432



3,168













Operating expenses:











Research and development

$ 6,642

$ 5,165 Sales and marketing



6,910



6,340 General and administrative



6,735



4,071













Total operating expenses



20,287



15,576













Operating loss



17,855



12,408













Total financial expenses (income), net



(8,686)



417













Loss before taxes



9,169



12,825













Income Tax



1,994



—













Net loss

$ 7,175

$ 12,825













Other comprehensive loss:











Deemed dividend

$ 2,034

$ -













Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$ 9,209

$ 12,825













Net loss per share:

























Basic and diluted loss per share of common stock

$ 0.20

$ 0.45 Weighted average number of common stock used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share



34,442,578



27,570,013

DARIOHEALTH CORP. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands





Three months ended



March 31,



2024

2023



Unaudited Cash flows from operating activities:











Net loss

$ (7,175)

$ (12,825) Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:











Stock-based compensation, common stock, and payment in stock to directors, employees, consultants, and service providers



6,858



4,856 Depreciation



110



97 Change in operating lease right of use assets



149



36 Amortization of acquired intangible assets



1,216



1,113 Decrease (increase) in trade receivables



(1,401)



3,619 Increase in other accounts receivable, prepaid expense and long-term assets



(1,866)



(892) Decrease in inventories



146



1,079 Increase (decrease) in trade payables



708



(439) Decrease in other accounts payable and accrued expenses



(2,620)



(621) Decrease in deferred revenues



52



(395) Change in operating lease liabilities



(18)



(78) Change in fair value of warrant liability



(9,181)



(80) Non-Cash financial income



(83)



(227) Other



(5)



—













Net cash used in operating activities



(13,110)



(4,757)













Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchase of property and equipment



(56)



(74) Purchase of short-term investments



-



(4,996) Proceeds from redemption of short-term investments



-



708 Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(8,796)



-













Net cash used in investing activities



(8,852)



(4,362)













Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock, net of issuance costs



20,206



- Principal payments on long-term loan



-



(1,389)













Net cash provided by financing activities



20,206



(1,389)













Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents



(1,756)



(10,508) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



36,797



49,470 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 35,041

$ 38,962 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:











Cash paid during the period for interest on long-term loan

$ 986

$ 1,072 Non-cash activities:











Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities

$ 28

$ 28

Reconciliation of Revenue to Billing (Non-GAAP) U.S. dollars in thousands





Three Months Ended March 31,







2024

2023











5,758

7,066







GAAP Revenue















Add:















Change in deferred revenue

52

(395)

























Billing (Non-GAAP)

5,810

6,671









Reconciliation of Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses to Adjusted Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP) U.S. dollars in thousands

Three months ended March 31, 2024



GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation

Expenses Acquisition costs,

amortization of

acquisition

related expenses

and depreciation

of fixed assets Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues $ 3,326

(7)

(1,177)

2,142 Gross Profit

2,432

7

1,177

3,616

















Research and development

6,642

(1,115)

(61)

5,466 Sales and Marketing

6,910

(1,756)

(76)

5,078 General and Administrative

6,735

(3,980)

(605)

2,150 Total Operating Expenses

20,287

(6,851)

(742)

12,694 Operating Loss $ (17,855)

6,858

1,919

(9,078) Financing income

(8,686)

-

-

(8,686) Income Tax

(1,994)









(1,994) Net Loss $ (7,175)

6,858

1,919

1,602





Three months ended March 31, 2023



GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation

Expenses Amortization of

acquisition

related expenses

and depreciation

of fixed assets Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues $ 3,898

(27)

(1,111)

2,760 Gross Profit

3,168

27

1,111

4,306

















Research and development

5,165

(1,185)

(19)

3,961 Sales and Marketing

6,340

(1,847)

(45)

4,448 General and Administrative

4,071

(1,797)

(35)

2,239 Total Operating Expenses

15,576

(4,829)

(99)

10,648 Operating Loss $ (12,408)

4,856

1,210

(6,342) Financing income

417

-





417 Income Tax

-











Net Loss $ (12,825)

4,856

1,210

(6,759)





Three months ended December 31, 2023



GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation

Expenses Acquisition costs,

amortization of

acquisition

related expenses

and depreciation

of fixed assets Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues $ 3,484

(266)

(1,118)

2,100 Gross Profit

132

266

1,118

1,516

















Research and development

4,196

(90)

(21)

4,085 Sales and Marketing

4,622

(918)

(42)

3,662 General and Administrative

5,529

(3,120)

(267)

2,142 Total Operating Expenses

14,347

(4,128)

(330)

9,889 Operating Loss $ (14,215)

4,394

1,448

(8,373) Financing expenses

6

-

-

6 Income Tax

64









64 Net Loss $ (14,285)

4,394

1,448

(8,443)

