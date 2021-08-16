DarioHealth Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Results and Operational Highlights

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics market, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021 and provided a corporate and commercial update.

"During the second quarter and subsequent period, we saw increasing demand for our integrated multi condition digital therapeutics solution, driven in part by the expansion of our metabolic offering into musculoskeletal and pain conditions through the acquisition of Upright Technologies in February 2021 and into behavioral health through the acquisition of wayForward in June 2021," stated Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer of Dario. "We believe Dario's offering is the most comprehensive, fully-integrated hyper personalized digital therapeutics suite in the industry, as demonstrated by customer acceptance, and now market acceptance, as well as the fact that approximately two-thirds of our expanded sales pipeline is made of opportunities that include our complete chronic condition management platform."

"At the same time, the execution of our long term strategic operating plan resulted in several new employer clients, further penetration into the rapidly growing provider's remote patient monitoring (RPM) market, and we believe that a health plan contract is imminent. Equally as important, Dario continues to on-board new patients efficiently and enrollment trends remain strong. We believe that this bodes well for new clients anticipated throughout the remainder of the third and fourth quarter this year."

"We had solid financial performance, with Q2 2021 total revenue growth of 46% sequentially from the first quarter of 2021 and 194% over the comparable period in 2020. We also drove significant pro-forma gross profit margin expansion, to 49.4% in the second quarter of 2021, a sequential increase from 44.7% in the first quarter of 2021. Gross margin should continue to improve with scale due to our SaaS business model and Business-­to-­Business-­to-­Consumer (B2B2C) transformation. Finally, our balance sheet remains very strong, with $63.9 million of cash as of June 30, 2021. We believe that we are well funded to execute on our multi-faceted growth plan," Mr. Raphael concluded.

"Our integrated multi-condition digital therapeutics suite serves the ever-growing need of providers, employers, and health plans, a fact that is reflected in the continued growth of our pipeline, which now stands at more than $900 million and is buoyed by incremental growth in our employer pipeline. We are encouraged by the shift we have seen in our pipeline of healthcare providers from interest in point solutions for specific chronic conditions to demand for a hyper-personalized holistic, integrated service for chronic disease management. This trend leverages our sales effort not only by delivering the right multi-condition, single platform solution at the right time, but also by increasing the percentage of covered patients addressable by Dario's platform several fold," stated Rick Anderson, President and General Manager of North America. "We anticipate the first integration of musculoskeletal (MSK) into the Dario platform in the third quarter of 2021, and behavioral health in the fourth quarter of 2021, setting us up for what I anticipate will be a successful second half of the year and significant sales momentum heading into 2022."

Q2 2021 and Recent Highlights

Grew patients on platform to 197,000 and B2B2C sales pipeline to more than $900 million .

. Announced acquisition of wayForward, expanding into the large and underserved digital behavioral health market.

Announced the signing of four new employer client contracts and these contracts are expected to contribute to revenue beginning in the third quarter of 2021.

Announced global collaboration with Workplace Options (WPO), the largest independent provider of employee wellbeing solutions, to bring Dario's digital behavioral health capabilities to WPO's more than 70 million employees across 116,000 organizations and more than 200 countries and territories.

Selected to provide remote patient monitoring (RPM) services to Alabama Regional Medical Services and Coastal Family Health Center, following rigorous evaluations of leading RPM providers.

Presented new research at the American Diabetes Association 81st Scientific Sessions demonstrating that patients using the DarioHealth digital health platform reported a 56% increase in user engagement, which led to a 12% reduction in high blood glucose readings over six months.

Generated total revenue of $5.3 million , representing growth of 46% over the first quarter of 2021 and 194% over the second quarter of 2020.

, representing growth of 46% over the first quarter of 2021 and 194% over the second quarter of 2020. Pro forma gross profit margin, excluding amortization of expenses related to the acquisition of Upright Technologies and wayForward, was 49.4% in the second quarter of 2021, a sequential increase from 44.7% in the first quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Results Summary

Revenues for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, were $5.26 million, a 46% sequential increase from first quarter ended March 31, 2021, and a 194% increase from the $1.8 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2021 was $1,508,000, an increase of $872,000, or 137%, compared to gross profit of $636,000 in the second quarter of 2020. Gross profit margin was 28.7% in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to 35.6% in the second quarter of 2020.

Pro-forma gross profit, excluding $1,092,000 of amortization of expenses related to the acquisition of Upright Technologies and wayForward, was $2.6 million. Pro-forma gross profit margin, excluding amortization of expenses related to the acquisition of Upright Technologies and wayForward, was 49.4% in the second quarter of 2021, a sequential increase from 44.7% in the first quarter of 2021.

Operating loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $18 million, an increase of $13.9 million, or 337%, compared to the $4.1 million operating loss in the second quarter of 2020. This increase was mainly due to the increase in our operating expenses.

Net loss was $17.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $13.8 million, or 343%, compared to the $4 million net loss in the second quarter of 2020.

Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Non-GAAP) adjusted net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was $10.6 million an increase of $7.5 million, or 239%, compared to the $3.1 million non-GAAP adjusted net loss in the second quarter of 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $63.9 million on June 30, 2021.

Non-GAAP billings for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $5.13 million, a 186% increase from $1.79 million reported in the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase is a result of higher sales generated and the consolidation of Upright revenues in the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021:

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was $8.9 million, a 156% increase from $3.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Gross profit of $2.6 million was recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of 83%, or $1.2 million, compared to gross profit of $1.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Pro-forma gross profit, excluding $1,618,000 of amortization of expenses related to the acquisition of Upright Technologies and WayForward, was $4.2 million. Pro-forma gross profit margin, excluding amortization of expenses related to the acquisition of Upright Technologies and WayForward, was 47.5% in the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Total operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021, were $34.9 million, an increase of $19.3 million, or 123%, compared with $15.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase resulted from an increase in our research and development activities, sales and marketing expenses, stock-based compensation and from the consolidation of Upright Technologies and WayForward.

Operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021, increased by $18.1 million to $32.3 million, compared to a $14.2 million operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020. This increase is mainly due to the increase in our operating expenses.

Net loss was $32.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to a net loss of $13.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The reason for the was mainly due to an increase in operating expenses.

Non-GAAP billings for the six months ended June 30, 2021, were $8.8 million, a 152% increase from $3.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was $19.8 million, a 184% increase from a $7.0 million non-GAAP adjusted net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

An updated corporate presentation can be found at https://dariohealth.investorroom.com/

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. DarioHealth offers one of the most comprehensive digital therapeutics solutions on the market - covering multiple chronic conditions including diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health within one integrated technology platform.

Dario's next-generation, AI-powered, digital therapeutic platform supports more than just an individual's disease. Dario provides adaptive, personalized experiences that drive behavior change through evidence-based interventions, intuitive, clinically proven digital tools, high-quality software, and coaching to help individuals improve health and sustain meaningful outcomes.

Dario's unique user-centric approach to product design and engagement creates an unparalleled experience that is highly rated by users and delivers sustainable results.

The company's cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology and utilizes a performance-based approach to improve its users' health.

On the path to better health, Dario makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. (the "Company") related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its belief that it is well funded to execute on its multi-faceted growth plan, that it offers the most comprehensive, fully-integrated hyper personalized digital therapeutics suit in the industry, the expected timing and execution of its health plan contract, its expectation that the new employer client contracts will contribute to revenue and the timing of the integration of MSK and behavioral health on the Dario platform. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with peer companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures provided in the financial statement tables below.

Billings (non-GAAP). We define billings as revenue recognized in accordance with GAAP plus the change in deferred revenue from the beginning to the end of the period and adjustment to the deferred revenue balance due to adoption of the new revenue recognition standard less any deferred revenue balances acquired from business combination(s) during the period. We consider billings to be a useful metric for management and investors because billings drive future revenue, which is an important indicator of the health and viability of our business. There are a number of limitations related to the use of billings instead of GAAP revenue. First, billings include amounts that have not yet been recognized as revenue and are impacted by the term of security and support agreements. Second, we may calculate billings in a manner that is different from peer companies that report similar financial measures. Management accounts for these limitations by providing specific information regarding GAAP revenue and evaluating billings together with GAAP revenue.

Cost of revenues (non-GAAP). Our presentation of non-GAAP cost of revenues excludes stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition related expenses and depreciation of fixed assets. Due to varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash operating expenses, we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude non-cash expense provides us with an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our own core business operating results over different periods of time.

Operating expenses (non-GAAP). Our presentation of non-GAAP operating expenses excludes stock-based compensation expenses and acquisition costs. Due to varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash operating expenses, we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude non-cash expense provides us with an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our own core business operating results over different periods of time.

Net loss (non-GAAP). Our presentation of adjusted net loss excludes the effect of certain items that are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net loss represents net loss determined under GAAP without regard to stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition costs, amortization of acquisition related expenses and depreciation of fixed assets. We believe these measures provide useful information to management and investors for analysis of our operating results.

DARIOHEALTH CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands





June 30,

December 31,





2021

2020





Unaudited







ASSETS





























CURRENT ASSETS:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 63,865

$ 28,590

Short-term restricted bank deposits



248



187

Trade receivables



1,433



124

Inventories



4,575



2,293

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses



1,488



2,934

















Total current assets



71,609



34,128

















NON-CURRENT ASSETS:













Deposits



20



20

Operation lease right of use assets



433



498

Long-term assets



137



185

Property and equipment, net



686



576

Intangible assets, net



18,699



-

Goodwill



39,399



-

















Total non-current assets



59,374



1,279

















Total assets

$ 130,983

$ 35,407



DARIOHEALTH CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands (except stock and stock data)





June 30,

December 31,





2021

2020





Unaudited







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





























CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Trade payables

$ 4,044

$ 2,480

Deferred revenues



1,309



1,224

Operating lease liabilities



311



310

Other accounts payable and accrued expenses



7,081



3,020

















Total current liabilities



12,745



7,034

















OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES



125



222

















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Common Stock of $0.0001 par value - Authorized: 160,000,000

shares at June 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020;

Issued and Outstanding: 16,330,842 and 8,119,493 shares at

June 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020, respectively



*) -



*) -

Preferred Stock of $0.0001 par value - Authorized: 5,000,000

shares at June 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020;

Issued and Outstanding: 12,122 and 15,823 shares at June 30, 2021

(unaudited) and December 31, 2020, respectively



*) -



*) -

Additional paid-in capital



295,124



171,399

Accumulated deficit



(177,011)



(143,248)

















Total stockholders' equity



118,113



28,151

















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 130,983

$ 35,407



DARIOHEALTH CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS U.S. dollars in thousands (except stock and stock data)





Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30,

June 30,





2021

2020

2021

2020





Unaudited

Unaudited

Revenues

$ 5,261

$ 1,787

$ 8,856

$ 3,454

Cost of revenues



2,661



1,151



4,649



2,039

Amortization of acquired intangible assets and

inventories step-up



1,092



-



1,618



-





























Gross profit



1,508



636



2,589



1,415





























Operating expenses:

























Research and development

$ 3,742

$ 825

$ 6,397

$ 2,056

Sales and marketing



9,648



2,608



16,780



6,699

General and administrative



6,121



1,326



11,742



6,897





























Total operating expenses



19,511



4,759



34,919



15,652





























Operating loss



(18,003)



(4,123)



(32,330)



(14,237)





























Total financial (income) expenses, net



(238)



(117)



401



(339)





























Net loss

$ (17,765)

$ (4,006)

$ (32,731)

$ (13,898)





























Deemed dividend

$ 488

$ 786

$ 1,032

$ 2,061





























Net loss attributable to holders of Common Stock

$ (18,253)

$ (4,792)

$ (33,763)

$ (15,959)





























Net loss per share:





















































Basic and diluted net loss per share

$ (0.99)

$ (0.68)

$ (1.85)

$ (2.33)

Weighted average number of Common Stock used

in computing basic and diluted net loss per share



15,691,359



4,121,965



15,460,758



3,606,378



DARIOHEALTH CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands





Six months ended





June 30,





2021

2020





Unaudited

Cash flows from operating activities:













Net loss

$ (32,731)

$ (13,898)

Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:













Stock-based compensation, common stock, and stock instead of cash compensation to

directors, employees, consultants, and service providers



9,900



7,178

Depreciation



133



92

Change in operating lease right of use assets



65



162

Amortization of acquired inventories step-up



523



-

Amortization of acquired intangible assets



1,106



-

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables



(452)



48

Decrease (increase) in other accounts receivable, prepaid expense and long-term assets



134



(197)

Decrease in inventories



41



73

Increase (decrease) in trade payables



54



(77)

Decrease in other accounts payable and accrued expenses



(1,472)



(446)

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues



(43)



47

Change in operating lease liabilities



(96)



(166)

















Net cash used in operating activities



(22,838)



(7,184)

















Cash flows from investing activities:













Investment in deposit



(1)



(2)

Purchase of property and equipment



(97)



(41)

Cash paid as part of PsyInnovations Inc. (dba WayForward) acquisition



(5,023)



-

Loans repaid as part of Upright Technologies Ltd. acquisition



(3,016)



-

Cash acquired as part of Upright Technologies Ltd. acquisition



544



-

















Net cash used in investing activities



(7,593)



(43)

















Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs



64,877



-

Proceeds from exercise of warrants



633



-

Proceeds from exercise of options



256



-

















Net cash provided by financing activities



65,766



-

















Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and short-term restricted bank deposits



35,335



(7,227)

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term restricted bank deposits at beginning of period



28,725



20,535

















Cash, cash equivalents and short-term restricted bank deposits at end of period

$ 64,060

$ 13,308



















Reconciliation of Revenue to Billing (Non-GAAP) U.S. dollars in thousands





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

















GAAP Revenue

5,261

1,787

8,856

3,454 Add:















Change in deferred revenue

(136)

5

(43)

47

















Billing (Non-GAAP)

5,125

1,792

8,813

3,501



















Reconciliation of Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses to Adjusted

Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP) U.S. dollars in thousands





Three months ended June 30, 2021

GAAP Stock-based

compensation

expenses Acquisition

costs,

amortization of

acquisition

related

expenses and

depreciation of

fixed assets Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues $ 3,753

(24)

(1,123)

2,606 Gross Profit

1,508

24

1,123

2,655

















Research and development

3,742

(650)

(17)

3,075 Sales and Marketing

9,648

(1,169)

(23)

8,456 General and Administrative

6,121

(3,619)

(511)

1,991 Total Operating Expenses

19,511

(5,438)

(551)

13,522 Operating Loss $ (18,003)

5,462

1,674

(10,867) Financing income

(238)

-

-

(238) Net Loss $ (17,765)

5,462

1,674

(10,629)



















Three months ended June 30, 2020



GAAP Stock-based

compensation

Expenses Depreciation of

fixed assets Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues $ 1,151

(5)

(29)

1,117 Gross Profit

636

5

29

670

















Research and development

825

(109)

(6)

710 Sales and Marketing

2,608

(198)

(8)

2,402 General and Administrative

1,326

(510)

(3)

813 Total Operating Expenses

4,759

(817)

(17)

3,925 Operating Loss $ (4,123)

822

46

(3,255) Financing income

(117)

-

-

(117) Net Loss $ (4,006)

822

46

(3,138)



















Six months ended June 30, 2021



GAAP Stock-based

compensation

expenses Acquisition

costs,

amortization of

acquisition

related expenses

and depreciation

of fixed assets Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues $ 6,267

(37)

(1,680)

4,550 Gross Profit

2,589

37

1,680

4,306

















Research and development

6,397

(1,064)

(32)

5,301 Sales and Marketing

16,780

(2,204)

(34)

14,542 General and Administrative

11,742

(6,595)

(896)

4,251 Total Operating Expenses

34,919

(9,863)

(962)

24,094 Operating Loss $ (32,330)

9,900

2,642

(19,788) Financing income

401

-

-

401 Net Loss $ (32,731)

9,900

2,642

(20,189)



















Six months ended June 30, 2020



GAAP Stock-based

compensation

Expenses Depreciation of

fixed assets Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues $ 2,039

(20)

(58)

1,961 Gross Profit

1,415

20

58

1,493

















Research and development

2,056

(446)

(12)

1,598 Sales and Marketing

6,699

(1,749)

(16)

4,934 General and Administrative

6,897

(4,963)

(6)

1,928 Total Operating Expenses

15,652

(7,158)

(34)

8,460 Operating Loss $ (14,237)

7,178

92

(6,967) Financing income

(339)

-

-

(339) Net Loss $ (13,898)

7,178

92

(6,628)



















