DarioHealth Study Examines Connection Between Personalization and Sustained Behavior Change in Digital Health

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, today announced the results of a new clinical study that have been published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research (JMIR) Diabetes. The paper is titled "Role of Digital Engagement in Diabetes Care Beyond Measurement: Retrospective Cohort Study."

In the world of digital health, the focus has long been the differences between people - analyzing data, patterns, and demographics to create personas that match "like'' individuals. The idea behind many current digital health solutions is that personalization is your "fingerprint", but while fingerprints don't change, people do. What an individual liked and was willing to try yesterday may not be what they are willing to try today – especially in the case of chronic disease. Ignoring individual growth and dynamic intrapersonal change has been a major shortcoming in personalization in digital health interventions.

To improve health outcomes, there is a need to understand how people change, what causes those changes, and what helps those changes endure. With that in mind, this study examined data from 998 users of DarioHealth's digital health platform with Type 2 diabetes. The study aimed to demonstrate the impact of digital engagement on improving monthly average blood glucose levels during a patient's first year of managing their diabetes on the platform. The results highlight the stability of blood glucose levels using DarioHealth's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, hyper-personalized approach to digital intervention. Throughout the study, users were categorized into two groups: "engaged users" (users who rarely or never used app features alongside their blood glucose measurements to tag and track mealtime, food, exercise, mood, and location), and "highly engaged users," (those who consistently engaged with these app features).

DarioHealth users achieved several meaningful outcomes, including:

Highly engaged users who maintained consistent digital engagement with the platform demonstrated statistically significant improvement during the initial period (13%) relative to engaged users (9%); and

relative to engaged users (9%); and Within-person (intrapersonal differences) in digital engagement were associated with the reduction in monthly average glucose levels.

A 43% decrease in monthly average glucose levels in the month following increased digital engagement from the month prior (during the initial 6-month period).

We believe that this study confirms two critical points – first, that intrapersonal differences are sometimes greater and more important than between-person differences such as age, gender, or demographics. Second, the within-person component in digital engagement has a significant contribution in predicting health outcomes, including blood glucose level.

"A key goal at DarioHealth is to solve for the shortcomings of first-generation digital health solutions," said Dr. Omar Manejwala, Chief Medical Officer of DarioHealth. "These platforms have made major strides but we believe that they are missing key ingredients - including the marriage of behavioral science with AI - which is why many solutions haven't seen a lot of meaningful and sustained engagement to date. DarioHealth's direct-to-consumer (D2C) experience offers a unique opportunity to examine longitudinal consumer data through studies like this and to analyze how behaviors change over time. DarioHealth is focused on becoming a digital center of excellence that provides a complete virtual care solution to support behavior changes that improve chronic conditions through our next-generation personalization technology."

"Our findings show a complex relationship between digital engagement and health conditions," said Yifat Hershcovitz, Ph.D., Scientific, and Clinical Director at DarioHealth, and supervisor of the study. "We believe that the results of this study support the observation that the DarioHealth platform is able to improve and sustain behavior change using increased personalization through tailored outreach and incentivization, and that simple, non-personalized boosts in digital engagement do not result in improved glucose levels."

These latest findings add to the growing body of evidence for decision-makers selecting digital health platforms that DarioHealth's user-centric, personalized approach produces measurable, clinical improvements. "We believe that the findings further confirm the idea that intrapersonal differences may have an even greater impact than between-person differences and that dynamically personalized user journeys and AI combined with behavior sciences are key to driving outcomes in digital health.

DarioHealth understands that people evolve over time and that static personalization based only on AI-driven matching of members to journeys, which most companies do through nudges, does not acknowledge this fact in a meaningful way. DarioHealth focuses on a powerful combination of AI, dynamically personalized user journeys, coaching, and behavior science that drives deeper, more meaningful engagement to generate better outcomes.

The full study can be accessed here .

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. Dario's next-generation, AI-powered, digital therapeutic solutions support more than just an individual's disease. Dario provides adaptive, personalized experiences that drive behavior change through evidence-based interventions, intuitive, clinically proven digital tools, high-quality software, and coaching to help individuals improve health and sustain meaningful outcomes. Dario offers one of the highest-rated diabetes and hypertension solutions on the market. The company's cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology and is rapidly expanding into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve its users' health. Dario makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com

About JMIR Publications

JMIR Publications (www.jmirpublications.com) is a leading, born-digital open-access publisher of

academic journals and other innovative scientific communication products that focus on medicine,

health and technology. Its flagship journal, the Journal of Medical Internet Research, is the leading

digital health journal globally in terms of quality/visibility in the medical informatics category and is

the largest journal in the field. The journal focuses on emerging technologies, medical devices,

apps, engineering, telehealth, and informatics applications for patient education, disease

prevention, population health and clinical care, and is read by clinicians, allied health professionals,

informal caregivers, and patients. Visit www.jmir.org

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. (the "Company") related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it states its belief that to improve health outcomes, there is a need to understand how people change, what causes those changes, and what helps those changes endure, that the study results confirm that intrapersonal differences are sometimes greater and more important than between-person differences such as age, gender, or demographics and that the within-person component in digital engagement has a significant contribution in predicting health outcomes, including blood glucose level, that the study findings confirm that the idea that intrapersonal differences may have an even greater impact than between-person differences, and that dynamically personalized user journeys and AI combined with behavior sciences are key to driving outcomes in digital health, and that a powerful combination of AI, dynamically personalized user journeys, coaching, and behavior science can drives deeper, more meaningful engagement to generate better outcomes. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social, and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

