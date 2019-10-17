DarioHealth to Host Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call October 28, 2019

NEW YORK and CAESAREA, Israel, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital therapeutics innovation leader DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) today announced it will release its third quarter 2019 results on Monday, October 28, and host a conference call the same morning at 9:00 am EDT.

The Company will discuss its third quarter 2019 operating and financial results and its outlook for 2019.

The call will be hosted by Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer, Olivier Jarry, President and Chief Commercial Officer, and Zvi Ben-David, Chief Financial Officer.

The live call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-369-8770 or 1-862-298-0840 (international). Participants should ask for the DarioHealth Earnings Conference Call. The conference call will also be available via live webcast at: https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/54487

Conference Call Details:

Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2019

Time: 9:00am EDT

Dial-in Number: 1-844-369-8770

International Dial-in Number: 1-862-298-0840

Webcast: https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/54487

Participants are asked to dial-in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion through November 11, 2019. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-481-4010 (domestic) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) and use replay passcode 54487. The webcast replay will be available through January 28, 2020.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading Global Digital Therapeutics (DTx) company revolutionizing the way people manage their health across the chronic condition spectrum. By delivering evidence-based interventions that are driven by precision data analytics, high quality software, and personalized coaching, DarioHealth have developed a novel approach that empowers individuals to adjust their lifestyle in a unique and holistic way. DarioHealth's cross functional team operates at the intersection of life science, behavioral science, and software technology to deliver seamlessly integrated and highly engaging therapeutic interventions. Already one of the highest rated diabetes solutions, its user-centric approach is loved by tens of thousands of customers around the globe. DarioHealth is rapidly expanding solutions for additional chronic conditions such as hypertension and moving into new geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve the health of users managing chronic disease. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions via the Dario mobile app, please go to: https://www.dariohealth.com/.

