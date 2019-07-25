DarioHealth USB Type C Connector for the European Android Market Is CE Marked

NEW YORK and CAESAREA, Israel, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital therapeutics innovator DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), today announced that its CE certificate covers a USB-C connector enabled version of the acclaimed Dario™ Blood Glucose Monitoring System. The USB-C connector is used to transfer power and communication signals between Android smart mobile devices and the Dario meter, and ensures that consumers, beginning with the Europe market region, will receive the same quality user experience with DarioHealth on the latest Android smart phone devices.

Android smart mobile device manufacturers differentiate lines of products across their markets aimed at different user populations, with varying product specifications and product price points. The USB-C connector standard is gradually gaining market share over its main predecessor, the micro-USB, in smart mobile devices. By focusing on high-end Android devices, Dario aims to extend its footprint and have the widest market reach. The Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System is currently used with the Samsung Galaxy and LG family smart mobile Android devices.

Erez Raphael, Chairman and CEO of DarioHealth, commented, "Dario is always looking to stay ahead of the curve and meet the latest technological developments in the market head on. Current mobile technology is rapidly embracing the USB-C standard and we have been working tirelessly to bring a solution that accommodates this protocol. We are proud that our organization has worked with speed and agility to ensure connectivity to the latest Android devices. This significant milestone will allow us to open a whole new market segment and re-engage with former-Dario users who now have the newest Android devices. This is a big breakthrough for us in the European market as an estimated 60 million people have diabetes in Europe. Now more consumers in Europe can benefit from the Dario digital therapeutics solution through their smartphone."

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading Global Digital Therapeutics (DTx) company revolutionizing the way people manage their health across the chronic condition spectrum. By delivering evidence-based interventions that are driven by precision data analytics, high quality software, and personalized coaching, DarioHealth have developed a novel approach that empowers individuals to adjust their lifestyle in a unique and holistic way.

DarioHealth's cross functional team operates at the intersection of life science, behavioral science, and software technology to deliver seamlessly integrated and highly engaging therapeutic interventions. Already one of the highest rated diabetes solutions, its user-centric approach is loved by tens of thousands of customers around the globe. DarioHealth is rapidly expanding solutions for additional chronic conditions such as hypertension and moving into new geographic markets.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. (the "Company") related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when the Company states that it by focusing on high-end Android devices, it aims to extend its footprint and have the widest market reach, that the approval of USB-C connector is a significant milestone that will allow it to open a whole new market segment and re-engage with former-Dario users who now have the newest Android devices and that more consumers in Europe can benefit from the Dario digital therapeutics solution through their smartphone, it is using forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact:

Joao Mendes-Roter

VP Marketing

joao@mydario.com

+1-347-767-4220

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.