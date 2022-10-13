Dario's Full Suite of Digital Solutions Selected by Midwestern City to Improve Employee Health

Dario to support City employees with integrated solutions addressing diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health in company's first government contract win

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. ("Dario" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DRIO), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today that a mid-sized Midwestern city (the "City") selected Dario to provide its full suite of digital therapeutics solutions to several thousand city employees beginning in the first quarter of 2023.

The contract is Dario's first with a government benefits entity, growing the Company's already robust employer footprint to include a new segment. The City selected Dario's suite of chronic condition management solutions to support employees living with diabetes, high blood pressure, weight management needs and musculoskeletal and behavioral health needs as part of its benefits strategy to support goals around improving employee health and engagement.

"We are thrilled to partner with the City in support of their strategy to improve overall employee health. By providing holistic support for those workers with chronic health needs, we can help drive the results that matter for both the individuals and the City: better health at a lower cost," said Rick Anderson, President of Dario.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital therapeutics (DTx) company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric multi-chronic condition platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention, and results. Making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user rated solutions globally to health plans and other payors, self-insured employers, providers of care and directly to consumers. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com, the content of which is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the expected timing of the contract launch and the potential benefits that may be realized by users utilizing the Dario platform. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1920436/DarioHealth_Logo.jpg

DarioHealth Corporate Contact

Mary Mooney

VP Marketing

[email protected]

+1-312-593-4280

Media Contact:

Scott Stachowiak

[email protected]

+1-646-942-5630

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.