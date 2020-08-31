Dark & Lovely Hosts "Brukwine for Bison," A Virtual Dance Event to Support Howard University Students Affected By COVID-19 Crisis

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As communities of color across the United States continue to be disproportionately affected by the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dark & Lovely is inviting consumers to support Howard University students who are experiencing financial hardship due to the impacts of COVID-19 via "Brukwine for Bison"--- a virtual, fundraising dance event taking place on September 2nd at 6:30 PM EST.

Attendees will enjoy an afternoon of fitness and fun with a Caribbean inspired workout from dance instructors Tavia and Tamara, Founders of BrukWine, along with YouTube personality and Dark & Lovely Brand Ambassador, Tiarra Monet, who will set the stage for the event hosted live on the Brukwine Instagram page (@Brukwineaddiction). The brand has also announced that it will match donations up to $5,000.

"In these troubling times, it's more important now than ever that we show up and support our community, in whatever way that we can," explains Kristen Blandon, Vice President of Marketing at SoftSheen-Carson. "With our efforts, we hope to not only provide relief to Howard students, but also involve the larger community with an entertaining workout intended to lift everyone's spirits."

Dark & Lovely has been partnering with Howard University, a leading private and federally chartered HBCU in Washington, D.C. to extend their relief efforts over the last few months. The brand's initiatives have served not only the student body, many of whom have been displaced due to the virus' outbreak, but also the frontline essential workers at Howard University Hospital, the nation's only teaching hospital on the campus of an HBCU, by teaming up with black-owned businesses in the D.C. area to provide these workers with meals.

Additionally, Dark & Lovely donated shampoos, conditioners, deep conditioning masks, leave-ins & pre-treatments to the Store @ Howard University, a student-lobbied food pantry at the University. The Store opened its doors to the Howard student body in 2018 to provide free food and essential items in an effort to help combat food insecurity amongst the students. Since March, the pantry has been aiding displaced students as well as those who have reported adjustments in salaries or had internships and full time positions rescinded, postponed, and/or shifted by providing essentials that are needed during this time at no cost. Along with perishable items and paper goods, hair care products are constantly requested by the students, which prompted the brand to fill this gap.

"We're excited to partner with Dark & Lovely to bring these toiletry items to our students through Howard University's food pantry and to provide meals to our essential workers at Howard University Hospital," said Senior Vice President Debbi Jarvis, Howard University Corporate Relations. "During this time of national uncertainty, it is comforting to receive this kind of support from our corporate sponsors so we can continue the work that is so vital to our local community."

For over 45 years, Dark & Lovely has had a rich heritage in the Black community. Its commitment to HBCUs officially began in 2016 in partnership with the Tom Joyner Foundation providing global career opportunities and resources for undergraduate and graduate students. This support has birthed programs including the Diverse Futures Sophomore Fellowship and this year, a more in-depth, year-long partnership with Howard University School of Business where over 250 students---marking a +652% increase in participation of Black students--- participated in the Brandstorm Innovation Competition . This international case competition provides mentorship from a member of the Multi-Cultural Beauty Division at L'Oréal and has an ultimate prize of a 3-month Intrapreneurship in Paris and participation in the One Young World Summit. Dark & Lovely's efforts will continue this Fall, partnering with the Social Media Marketing course to provide real world experience to students through course integration.

To join in on the fun and donate to academically gifted, economically disadvantaged students enrolled at Howard University who have been directly impacted by COVID-19 visit https://alum.howard.edu/emergencyfund . If you are interested in partnering with Howard University, contact Senior Vice President Debbi Jarvis, Corporate Relations by email [email protected] . For more information about Dark & Lovely and its additional Covid-19 and social justice relief efforts, visit DarkAndLovely.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

ABOUT DARK & LOVELY

Dark & Lovely is proudly dedicated to the legacy of serving hair care and styling the needs of African American Women for over 45 years. As a subsidiary of the L'Oréal USA Multi-Cultural Beauty Division, Dark & Lovely continues to unveil breakthrough hair innovations for women of color. For more information, visit www.darkandlovely.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

