Dark Beer Market size to record USD 25.89 billion growth from 2023-2027, Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dark beer market size is estimated to grow by USD 25.89 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.67% during the forecast period.

To understand more about this market - Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dark Beer Market 2023-2027

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Historic Data for 2017 - 2021 Segments Covered Distribution Channel (Off-trade and On-trade) and Packaging (Cans and Bottles) Key Companies Covered Allagash Brewing Co., B9 Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Beavertown Brewery, BrewDog Plc, Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc., Deschutes Brewery, Diageo Plc, Evolution Craft Brewing Co., Faubourg Brewing Co. LLC, Flying Dog Brewery LLLP, Great Divide Brewing Co., Harviestoun Brewery Ltd., Heineken NV, Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Surly Brewing Co., and Weekend Beer Co. Regions Covered Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions:

The dark beer market is seeing a rise in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), a positive trend. Big players are buying smaller ones to grow their market share and tap into new products and tech. This is because dark beer is really popular. Some major M&As include AB-InBev buying the rest of Craft Brew Alliance in 2019, BrewDog getting Stone Brewing in Germany in 2019, and Carlsberg buying a bit of Jing-A Brewing in China in 2019. These moves help vendors expand their presence and offer more dark beer options. It's expected that these acquisitions will make vendors stronger in the market.

For more insights on the market trends with forecast market size and historic data (2017 - 2021) - Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Major Challenges:

Stringent regulations and heavy taxations

Operating in the global dark beer market involves navigating through complex regulations and taxation policies set by various governmental and non-governmental agencies. Vendors must comply with laws concerning product approval, ingredient labeling, and advertising restrictions.



For example, the European Union requires clear labeling of allergens like gluten in dark beer, while India's Food Safety and Standards Authority restricts yeast count for health standards. In Canada , national beer standards mandate ingredient disclosure on packaging.

Food Safety and Standards Authority restricts yeast count for health standards. In , national beer standards mandate ingredient disclosure on packaging.

However, advertising limitations pose challenges, with bans in India and Iceland on alcohol promotions. High taxes further squeeze profitability, with EU countries levying excise duties up to $2.14 per 100 liters. Finland has the highest tax rate, charging $0.69 per 330 ml bottle.

and on alcohol promotions. High taxes further squeeze profitability, with EU countries levying excise duties up to per 100 liters. has the highest tax rate, charging per 330 ml bottle.

Such regulations and taxes may dampen vendors' profits and hinder market growth. Navigating these legal landscapes is crucial for success in the global dark beer market.

To know more about the market opportunities impacted by market dynamics, click here to- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Segmentation Overview

Distribution Channel 1.1 Off-trade

1.2 On-trade Packaging 2.1 Cans

2.2 Bottles Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Off-trade- The dark beer market is split into two main distribution channels: off-trade and on-trade. The off-trade segment is poised for significant growth in the forecast period. Common off-trade channels include individual retailers, supermarkets, and hypermarkets, offering consumers a wide selection of dark beer varieties. Off-trade channels provide convenience with extended operating hours, driving their growth.

Valued at USD 19,613.17 million in 2017, the off-trade segment continued to grow until 2021. Dark beer is readily available in hypermarkets and supermarkets, offering cost advantages without seating costs. Key players like Tesco Plc, Carrefour SA, and Target Brands dominate this market by offering various dark beer brands globally.

Get a glance at the market contribution of rest of the segments - Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Analyst Review

The Dark Beer Market encompasses a diverse range of microbreweries and local breweries, producing unique and flavorful craft ales such as Dark Ale, Brown Porter, and Stout. These beers offer complex flavor profiles, including malty dark brews with espresso and vanilla aromas, and a dry aftertaste.

Dark Lager and Stout beer are popular choices among luxury drinkers and millennials, seeking out the rich flavonoids and distinctive tastes. Conventional ale drinkers also appreciate the full-bodied experience, as these beers provide an alternative to low-alcoholic beverages. The Dark Beer Market caters to both premium drinkers and high-end restaurants, offering Cans, Bottles, and Kegs for sale. Grocery outlets and specialty stores also stock these beverages, making them easily accessible to consumers.

Market Overview

In the intricate web of the Dark Beer Market, various elements converge. Dark beers, such as stouts and porters, are crafted with care from roasted malts, creating complex flavors. These beverages are in high demand, particularly among connoisseurs.

The market is driven by factors like consumer trends, craft breweries, and international trade. Dark beers are often aged in oak barrels, adding layers of complexity and depth. The crafting process requires specific skills and knowledge, making it an artisanal endeavor. The market is dynamic, with new flavors and brewing techniques constantly emerging. Dark beers are not just drinks; they are experiences, evoking emotions and memories. The Dark Beer Market is a vibrant, ever-evolving scene, where tradition meets innovation.

Start exploring market insights by Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Off-trade



On-trade

Packaging

Cans



Bottles

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio