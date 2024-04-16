Dark Chocolate Market size is set to grow by USD 30.08 billion from 2023-2027, health benefits of dark chocolate boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dark chocolate market size is estimated to grow by USD 30084.86 million from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% during the forecast period. Dark chocolate, rich in antioxidants and flavonoids, is a healthy treat driving sales in the market. Its high antioxidant content protects against diseases, improves heart health, and enhances cognitive ability. Cocoa polyphenols help control cholesterol, and its fiber and minerals contribute to overall wellbeing. Despite natural sugars, dark chocolate's health benefits outweigh the crisis in perception. Fine flavor cocoa, gourmet chocolate, and additives like dried fruits, blueberries, and cranberries, enhance its natural ingredients and benefits for brain health, reducing anxiety levels, and improving blood circulation.

Dark Chocolate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.62% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 30084.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.56 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key countries US, Germany, Belgium, France, and UK Key companies profiled Alfred Ritter GmbH and Co. KG, Barry Callebaut AG, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Delfi Ltd., Ferrero International S.A., Fuji Oil Holdings Inc., Ghirardelli Chocolate Co., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Mars Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Neuhaus NV, ROSHEN Corp., SCHMITTEN, T Con Food Products, The CAMPCO Ltd., The Hershey Co., Vosges Haut Chocolat Ltd., and Yildiz Holding AS

Segment Overview

This dark chocolate market report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (Conventional, Organic ) Distribution Channel (Offline, Online ) Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by Type

The Dark Chocolate Market encompasses a range of healthy products, with a focus on natural ingredients and minimal milk solids. However, the perception of chocolate as an unhealthy treat persists, despite its benefits. Dark chocolate, derived from cacao beans, contains natural sugars like coconut sugar and is rich in antioxidants. Gourmet chocolate varieties infused with dried fruits, blueberries, and cranberries enhance its wellbeing properties. Dark chocolate is linked to brain health, alleviating age-related stress, inflammation, and improving blood circulation. Its fine flavor, derived from cocoa solids and enhanced with natural flavors like vanilla extract and soy lecithin, offers focus, memory improvement, and reduced anxiety levels. The chocolate industry continues to innovate, offering gluten-free, cardiovascular disease-friendly options, and fine flavor cocoa. Despite the bitter aftertaste, the health benefits far outweigh the drawbacks.

Geography Overview

The European chocolate industry experiences significant growth in the dark chocolate sector, driven by consumer preference for premium, health-conscious chocolates. Dark chocolate, rich in cocoa solids and bitter aftertaste, is manufactured using fine flavor cacao beans, milk solids, vanilla extract, and soy lecithin as emulsifiers. Health benefits associated with dark chocolate, including improved cardiovascular health, enhanced blood flow, and skin health, fuel demand. The chocolate market innovates, focusing on low sugar content, gluten-free options, and natural sweeteners like natural sugars and coconut sugar. Flavorings such as vanilla and dried fruits like blueberries and cranberries add to the wellbeing appeal. Cocoa butter and flavonoids contribute to the medical advantages, addressing age-related stress, inflammation, and brain health. Distribution channels include departmental stores, pharmaceutical stores, and confectionary stores. Digital channels and dietary patterns catering to healthy products are gaining traction. The chocolate industry faces a perception crisis, necessitating transparency regarding ingredients like milk solids, sugar, and cocoa solids. Milk chocolate, with its higher sugar content, contrasts with the health-focused dark chocolate trend.

The vegan chocolate market is growing, with companies like THEO CHOCOLATE, Nibmor, and ALTER ECO producing vegan dark chocolate. Made from cacao beans, sugar, and plant-based ingredients like soy lecithin, these chocolates offer health benefits such as improved cardiovascular health, skin health, and inflammation reduction. Distributed through departmental stores, pharmacies, and online channels, premium dark chocolates with natural flavors like vanilla and dried fruits cater to the increasing demand for healthy, vegan products.

producing vegan dark chocolate. Made from cacao beans, sugar, and plant-based ingredients like soy lecithin, these chocolates offer health benefits such as improved cardiovascular health, skin health, and inflammation reduction. Distributed through departmental stores, pharmacies, and online channels, premium dark chocolates with natural flavors like vanilla and dried fruits cater to the increasing demand for healthy, vegan products. The dark chocolate market is influenced by commodity prices, particularly cocoa, which is used in the production of cocoa powder and desirable cocoa butter. Retailers, including department stores, pharmacies, and confectionaries , sell various chocolate types, such as milk chocolate and premium dark chocolates. Digital channels and dietary patterns also impact sales of healthy, natural chocolate products, containing flavonoids , nuts, dried fruits, and natural sweeteners like coconut sugar. These chocolates offer medical advantages, including brain health benefits, reducing anxiety levels, and improving focus and memory.

Research Analysis

The Dark Chocolate Market encompasses the production and distribution of this beloved treat, derived primarily from Cacao beans. Dark chocolate's rich, complex flavor is attributed to its high Cocoa solids content, which can range from 50% to 100%. Milk solids are sometimes added to create Milk chocolate, resulting in a milder taste and a creamier texture. Bitter aftertaste is a characteristic feature of Dark chocolate, which is often balanced by the addition of Natural sugars, such as cane sugar or alternative sweeteners like Coconut sugar. Flavorings, such as Vanilla extract, and Emulsifiers, like Soy lecithin, are also common additives. The Chocolate industry continues to innovate, offering Gluten-free and Fine flavor cocoa varieties, as well as Premium dark chocolates infused with Dried fruits and other Healthy products. Dark chocolate's Health benefits are numerous, including potential Medical advantages for Cardiovascular disease, improved Blood flow, and Skin health. Digital channels and Dietary patterns have influenced consumer perception, leading to increased demand for Natural and Healthy products. As a result, the Dark Chocolate Market is expected to grow steadily, offering a wealth of opportunities for manufacturers and consumers alike.

Market Research Overview

The Dark Chocolate market is a significant segment of the global chocolate industry. Cocoa beans are sourced from countries such as Ivory Coast, Benin, and Ghana. The chocolate-making process involves roasting, winnowing, and grinding the beans to create cocoa mass. This mass is then conched, a process that refines the chocolate and improves its texture. Dark chocolate is known for its rich, intense flavor and high cocoa content. It is often preferred by health-conscious consumers due to its potential health benefits, including improved heart health and reduced risk of cardiovascular disease. The demand for dark chocolate is increasing, driven by consumers' growing awareness of its health benefits and the expanding global middle class. The market is competitive, with major players such as Mars, Hershey's, and Nestle dominating the scene. The future of the dark chocolate market looks promising, with continued growth expected due to increasing consumer demand and innovation in product offerings.

