Dark Horse CPAs Announces Hiring of Heather Huotari as Associate Principal

Huotari Joins Dark Horse to Build Tech-Forward SMB Accounting Practice

CARDIFF BY THE SEA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses across the nation, announces the hiring of Heather Huotari, CPA, as an Associate Principal. Huotari brings deep public accounting experience, a strong client advisory mindset, and a passion for modern, insight-driven accounting to the Dark Horse platform.

Heather joins Dark Horse after spending several years at a large public accounting firm, where she worked closely with small to mid-sized business owners. While she valued being a trusted resource to her clients, she was ready for an environment that allowed for more flexibility, innovation, and ownership over how she served them.

"After years in a traditional firm, I realized I wanted something different," said Huotari. "I loved advising my clients, but I wanted the freedom to take a more tech-forward approach without sacrificing quality or reliability. When I learned about Dark Horse, it immediately stood out as a place where I could build something of my own while still being supported by a strong platform and an aligned community."

What ultimately sealed the decision was the culture. "The entrepreneurial and collaborative energy was obvious from the first few conversations," she added. "Dark Horse brings together professionals who genuinely want to build better firms and do better work for their clients. That was exactly what I was looking for."

Huotari is focused exclusively on accounting and advisory services, with a belief that strong financials are the backbone of every successful business. "Accurate, timely, well-organized accounting gives business owners confidence," she said. "Without it, decision-making becomes guesswork. The challenge is that most entrepreneurs don't enjoy accounting, so it often gets treated like a compliance task instead of the powerful decision-making tool it can be."

Her approach centers on clarity and education. "My goal is to help business owners truly understand their numbers at a level that works for them," Huotari explained. "When they understand what the financials are telling them, they make better decisions, manage risk more effectively, and move their business forward with confidence."

"Heather is a unique combination of serious and playful," said Chase Birky, CEO and co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "At first glance, you might think she takes life and work too seriously until you realize she has pulled off an epic prank over the course of a few days, weeks, or even months. Even in her personal endeavors, she's using a high level of creativity and precision with a dose of fun. And she brings those same characteristics to her engagements, which makes her a dynamic advisor whom clients deeply appreciate. I'm excited to see the evolution of the fractional controller and CFO practice she's building and how that will impact not just her clients but her peers as we continue to collaborate in ways that uplevel everyone. We're lucky to have her and look forward to supporting her along the practice running journey."

About the Dark Horse Accelerator Program

The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program was created for entrepreneurially minded CPAs who want to build a scalable book of business without the personal and financial sacrifices of starting from scratch. Dark Horse provides the resources, technology, and operational support to grow intelligently and profitably. Accelerators receive training on the firm's proprietary tech stack, sales coaching, and access to full-time and fractional professional staff to support client work. Upon successful completion of the program, they can become equity Principals of the firm.

The Accelerator Program is currently accepting new participants. Interested CPAs can learn more at abetterway.cpa or by emailing [email protected]

About Dark Horse CPAs

Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting, and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit darkhorse.cpa.

SOURCE Dark Horse CPAs