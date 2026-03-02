Dark Horse CPAs Announces Hiring of Kyla Jones as Controller

Jones Joins to Strengthen Financial Infrastructure and Support Scalable Growth

CARDIFF BY THE SEA, Calif., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dark Horse CPAs, a national accounting and tax firm serving small businesses and individuals across the United States, announces the hiring of Kyla Jones as Controller. In this role, Jones will lead the firm's internal accounting and financial reporting functions, partnering closely with executive leadership to strengthen financial stewardship and support long-term, scalable growth.

Jones joins Dark Horse with a background that spans both public accounting and private industry. She began her career in public accounting before moving into finance and accounting leadership roles across organizations of varying sizes and sectors. Throughout her career, she has focused on improving transparency, strengthening reporting discipline, and building financial infrastructure that enables sustainable expansion.

At Dark Horse, her mandate is clear: reinforce the firm's financial foundation so its Principals can remain focused on delivering high-level service and advisory work to clients nationwide. "I joined Dark Horse because of the smart people striving to create a different type of firm, and I'm excited to build it together," said Jones. "When finance is operating effectively, it equips leadership and teams with actionable insight. It provides a clear view of performance and forward-looking visibility to guide strategic decisions. My focus is to ensure our reporting is timely, reliable, and decision-ready so we can scale with confidence."

Jones describes financial clarity as the ability to move from reactive to strategic decision-making. In practical terms, that means protecting the integrity of the numbers, delivering substantially accurate and methodologically sound reporting on time, documenting assumptions, and continuously refining processes as better data becomes available.

She will also prioritize consistent stewardship and meaningful metrics that actively steer the business, ensuring accountability remains aligned with momentum as the firm continues to grow.

"We are building a different kind of firm, and that requires real financial stewardship behind the scenes." said Chase Birky, CEO and co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "Kyla combines technical strength with practical judgment. She knows how to implement structure that sharpens decision-making without slowing momentum. That is a critical capability as we continue scaling the platform."

Jones approaches leadership through cross-functional partnership, working closely with operations, client service, and firm principals to build practical financial frameworks that support both enterprise objectives and team success. She believes strong stewardship begins with clear, shared goals and transparent guardrails that allow teams to move decisively while staying aligned.

In addition to her professional work, Jones has a personal interest in financial literacy and has taught Financial Peace University in her community, reinforcing her belief that strong financial foundations create stability and opportunity across all areas of life.

About Dark Horse CPAs

Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting, and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit darkhorse.cpa.

