Dark Horse CPAs Announces Hiring of Jason Crowley as Associate Principal

Crowley Joins as Associate Principal, Expanding Advisory-First Accounting and Tax Support for Clients Nationwide

CARDIFF BY THE SEA, Calif., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses across the nation, announces the hiring of Jason Crowley, CPA, as an Associate Principal. Crowley brings an Advisory-First mindset and experience across accounting and tax strategy, supporting the firm's continued focus on proactive, integrated client service.

Crowley was drawn to Dark Horse's Advisory-First model and modern firm structure, which integrates bookkeeping, accounting, and tax strategy into a single, cohesive client experience.

"What stood out to me immediately was how intentional Dark Horse is about the way services fit together," said Crowley. "When bookkeeping, accounting, and tax strategy talk to each other, you avoid surprises and help business owners make better decisions year-round."

He also cited the firm's remote-first environment and investment in cloud-based technology as key factors in his decision to join. "I love the team at Dark Horse and the remote environment. It allows us to leverage advanced cloud-based technology to serve clients with timely, accurate financial insights and proactive tax planning without geographic limitations."

Crowley believes strong accounting is foundational to long-term business success. "Accurate, actionable financial data gives owners the confidence to move quickly and strategically," he said. "When accounting is done right, it becomes a tool for growth, risk management, and wealth creation"

In his tax work, Crowley focuses on proactive, year-round planning supported by real-time financial data. "Tax services at Dark Horse are about more than compliance," he said. "By combining bookkeeping with accounting insight and strategic guidance, we're able to support collaborative, proactive tax planning throughout the year."

"Jason gets how this model is supposed to work," said Chase Birky, CEO and co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "He is a 'No Surprises' disciple as we like to say around here. He's intentional and proactive about how bookkeeping, accounting services, and tax strategy connect, making sure the CPA services symphony is always performing in sync and hitting the right notes. That mindset is what leads to fewer surprises for clients and better decisions throughout the year. We're excited to witness and support his practice building journey."

About the Dark Horse Accelerator Program

The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program was created for entrepreneurially minded CPAs who want to build a scalable book of business without the personal and financial sacrifices of starting from scratch. Dark Horse provides the resources, technology, and operational support to grow intelligently and profitably. Accelerators receive training on the firm's proprietary tech stack, sales coaching, and access to full-time and fractional professional staff to support client work. Upon successful completion of the program, they can become equity Principals of the firm.

The Accelerator Program is currently accepting new participants. Interested CPAs can learn more at abetterway.cpa or by emailing [email protected]

About Dark Horse CPAs

Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting, and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit darkhorse.cpa.

SOURCE Dark Horse CPAs