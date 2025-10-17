Dark Horse CPAs Announces Hiring of Thomas Woolbright as Principal Accelerator

Woolbright joins Dark Horse's Principal Accelerator Program, establishing an accounting and tax practice focused on small business growth and individual advisory.

CARDIFF BY THE SEA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses and individuals across the U.S., is proud to announce the addition of Thomas Woolbright, CPA, to its Principal Accelerator Program. Woolbright brings more than a decade of hands-on experience supporting business owners and individuals through the full spectrum of accounting and tax needs from day-to-day operations to long-term financial planning.

Woolbright began his career helping build an independent CPA firm from the ground up, later becoming a shareholder and running its operations. After seeing both the challenges of entrepreneurship and the constraints of larger regional firms, he knew he wanted something different.

"Dark Horse allows CPAs to take that daring step of going out on their own with a bit of a safety net," said Woolbright. "I've seen how hard it is to start from scratch, and I've also seen what it's like to get stuck in someone else's vision. Dark Horse gives you the support, community, and infrastructure to build something real without having to do it all alone."

Woolbright's philosophy centers on the idea that accounting is the foundation for smarter business decisions. "A great product or service can only take you so far if the financial picture isn't clear," he said. "Accurate books and an advisor who knows how to interpret them can guide a business from startup to growth and, eventually, succession."

That same philosophy extends to his work with individuals. "Taxes are inevitable, but the relationship between a CPA and client shouldn't end with filing," Woolbright added. "Your CPA should be the first call for financial guidance someone who helps you navigate change, find opportunity, and plan ahead."

"Thomas represents exactly the kind of professional who thrives at Dark Horse," said Chase Birky, CEO and co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "He's built firms, led teams, and understands the full picture of what business owners and individuals need from their advisors. We're excited to see the impact he'll make with the platform and support behind him."

About the Dark Horse Accelerator Program

The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program was created for entrepreneurially minded CPAs that want to build a scalable book of business without the personal and financial sacrifices required of starting a firm from scratch. Dark Horse empowers their CPAs with the resources and support to grow intelligently and profitably. Their proprietary technology, flexible staffing, and industry-leading systems and processes enable CPAs to focus on being the trusted advisor to their clients, unlocking unprecedented value in these relationships, so that they will continue to be relevant long into the future while their counterparts become increasingly displaced by technology.

Accelerators are put through a training program that acclimates them to the firm's exclusive tech stack, followed by proprietary sales training and one-on-one coaching. Upon completion of training, they begin building their book of business by fielding inquiries from potential Dark Horse clients. To facilitate their growth, Accelerators have full-time and fractional professional personnel support at their disposal. A collaborative group of like-minded CPAs go the extra mile to help them out in areas where they lack expertise. This new CPA firm business model includes an active corporate team that ensures their work is of high quality and strategically focused. After successful completion of the program, they can become an equity principal of the firm.

The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program is currently accepting new Accelerators. Interested CPAs are invited to dive deeper into the program on Dark Horse's recruiting site, abetterway.cpa or by emailing [email protected].

About Dark Horse CPAs

Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting, and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit darkhorse.cpa.

