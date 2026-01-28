Dark Horse CPAs Announces Promotion of Jim Fisher to Principal

Fisher Completes Principal Accelerator Program, Expands Tax Advisory Practice at Dark Horse CPAs

CARDIFF BY THE SEA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses across the nation, announced today the promotion of Jim Fisher, CPA, to Principal. Fisher successfully completed the firm's Principal Accelerator Program and will continue growing his tax advisory practice.

Jim's path to Principal was marked by intentional growth, particularly in areas that challenged him early on. One of the most formative experiences, he says, was learning to embrace the sales side of building a practice.

"Meeting with prospects pushed me outside my comfort zone," Fisher said. "But leaning into that discomfort helped me develop an entirely new skill set that's now core to how I serve clients and grow relationships."

What made the journey rewarding was the work itself. Fisher is known for his ability to translate complex tax concepts into clear, actionable guidance, helping clients make confident decisions about their financial future.

"I get a lot of fulfillment from simplifying the complicated," he said. "When you really understand a client's goals and priorities, the planning becomes more meaningful. Helping them structure things in a way that maximizes tax savings is something they genuinely value, and that's incredibly motivating."

One of the biggest surprises along the way was how much Fisher came to enjoy new prospect meetings. "I didn't expect those conversations to be so energizing," he added. "You never know who you're going to meet, and I've really enjoyed connecting with people and helping them think through their tax situations."

As a Principal, Fisher is focused on continued, sustainable growth: both for his practice and for the firm as a whole. He's particularly excited about deepening relationships with clients and collaborating more closely with fellow Principals and the broader Dark Horse team.

"I'm energized by the opportunity to help make Dark Horse the best it can be," Fisher said. "That includes supporting my colleagues, contributing to the firm's evolution, and continuing to build a practice that also creates space for what matters most outside of work, especially time with my family."

"Jim didn't come into the Accelerator Program trying to be the loudest salesperson in the room," said Chase Birky, CEO and co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "He came in focused on doing right by clients and explaining things clearly. What's been impressive is watching him lean into the parts of building a practice that didn't come naturally, especially prospect conversations, and turn them into a real strength. Jim builds trust quickly because he's genuine, thoughtful, and prepared. That's exactly the kind of Principal we want representing Dark Horse."

