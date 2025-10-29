Dark Horse CPAs Announces Promotion of Reed Covar to Principal

Covar completes the firm's Principal Accelerator Program, expanding his practice to serve small businesses and individual clients throughout Austin, Texas.

CARDIFF BY THE SEA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses and individuals nationwide, is proud to announce the promotion of Reed Covar, CPA, to Principal. Covar's growth through the firm's Principal Accelerator Program highlights his commitment to mastering both the technical and interpersonal sides of the profession while building lasting client partnerships.

"The most challenging part of my journey to becoming a Principal was learning how to confidently sell my value to clients," said Covar. "As CPAs, we're trained extensively in technical skills, but not necessarily in how to communicate the worth of those skills. Through the Accelerator Program and with coaching from Justin Kürn, I learned to articulate that value clearly and consistently. That shift was a turning point in my success as a Principal."

For Covar, the journey was as transformative personally as it was professionally. "The most rewarding part has two sides," he shared. "First, I finally learned and embraced my value, which gave me the confidence to show up for my clients in a bigger way. Second, I now have the autonomy to choose who I want to work with. Building long-term relationships with clients I genuinely enjoy partnering with is incredibly fulfilling."

Initially skeptical of the model, Covar admits he was surprised by how supported he felt throughout the program. "I started from scratch with no existing client base, so I expected the road to feel lonely. But the leadership, coaching, and team collaboration showed me I was never really on my own. If you take the program seriously, it's structured for your success."

Now stepping into his new role, Covar looks forward to continuing his growth and impact. "The Accelerator Program is a grind, you'll be sharpening your skills, refining proposals, and building workflows that set you up for long-term success. But the effort you put in directly translates to the confidence, autonomy, and success you'll have on the other side. I've rediscovered my love for this profession, and I'm excited to build deeper roots in the Austin community."

"Reed's journey embodies what the Accelerator Program was built for," said Chase Birky, CEO and co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "He came in hungry to grow, thirsty to learn, and willing to pushing himself out of his comfort zone. Watching him turn that ambition into confidence and leadership gives me the warm-and-fuzzies. He's going to build off this foundation he's built as an Accelerator in ways that will maximize impact for his clients and for the firm."

About the Dark Horse Accelerator Program

The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program was created for entrepreneurial-minded CPAs that want to build a scalable book of business without the personal and financial sacrifices required of starting a firm from scratch. Dark Horse empowers their CPAs with the resources and support to grow intelligently and profitably. Their proprietary technology, flexible staffing, and industry-leading systems and processes enable CPAs to focus on being the trusted advisor to their clients, unlocking unprecedented value in these relationships, so that they will continue to be relevant long into the future while their counterparts become increasingly displaced by technology.

Accelerators are put through a training program that acclimates them to the firm's exclusive tech stack, followed by proprietary sales training and one-on-one coaching. Upon completion of training, they begin building their book of business by fielding inquiries from potential Dark Horse clients. To facilitate their growth, Accelerators have full-time and fractional professional personnel support at their disposal. A collaborative group of like-minded CPAs go the extra mile to help them out in areas where they lack expertise. This new CPA firm business model includes an active corporate team that ensures their work is of high quality and strategically focused. After successful completion of the program, they can become an equity principal of the firm. The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program is currently accepting new Accelerators. Interested CPAs are invited to dive deeper into the program on Dark Horse's recruiting site, abetterway.cpa.

About Dark Horse CPAs

Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting, and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit darkhorse.cpa.

SOURCE Dark Horse CPAs