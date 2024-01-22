Dark Planet Releasing Announces Cinematic Release of Highly Anticipated Horror Movie Starring Horror Film Legend Doug Bradley

Collaboration with Emagine Entertainment, B&B Theatres, Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, and MetaMedia Will Target Horror Enthusiasts Across the Country with Movie and Live Content Delivered Exclusively by MetaMedia's Cloud-Based Cinema Network

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dark Planet Releasing, Emagine Entertainment, B&B Theatres, Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, and MetaMedia have joined critically-acclaimed horror writer and director Doug Schulze (The Dark Below, Hellmaster and Mimesis) to release exclusively in cinemas Thorns, a highly-anticipated horror, featuring horror icon Doug Bradley, who is well-known for his role as the lead Cenobite "Pinhead" in Hellraiser franchise films.

Thorns has played to rave reviews and enthusiastic audiences at film festivals worldwide, including Sitges Brigadoon festival, Fright Fest in London, Monsters of Film, and most recently, the film was shown as the closing night film at the New York City Horror Film Festival. Film reviewers have said the following about Thorns:

Reviewer Carl Fisher of GBHBL said, "Director Douglas Schulze has done a fantastic job of marrying religious dogma with an apocalyptic story, while also delivering on horror and gore."

Tony Timpone, Co-Producer of Thorns, former longtime editor of Fangoria magazine, and horror luminary said, "It has been exciting watching Thorns' international journey from festival to festival, picking up countless fans along the way. After a packed North American premiere at the NYC Horror Film Festival, now even more audiences in the US can embrace Douglas Schulze's unique horror film in theaters across the country."

"At its core, Thorns is an homage to 80's era monster movies, from our use of practical effects to a synth fueled music score and lots of easter eggs. Hellraiser, The Thing, Alien are all great films with even greater practical makeup effects. For me the best horror cinema steers away from the computer realm when pursuing all things visceral. Thorns is meant as a visceral experience", said Doug Schulze, Thorns Writer and Director.

Michigan-based Emagine Entertainment will host the North American Thorns red carpet premiere on Saturday, February 17, 2024 from its Royal-Oak theater. The premiere will feature live interviews with key cast members, including horror film icon Doug Bradley, who received the 2023 New York City Horror Film Festival's Lifetime Achievement Award.

Beginning on Friday, February 23, MetaMedia will exclusively deliver the movie to the following Emagine Entertainment, Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, and B&B Theatres in a first wave of targeted cities including Detroit, Kansas City and San Diego, with a wider release scheduled for later in 2024:

"Emagine Entertainment is delighted to extend its support to independent filmmakers by offering them a platform to showcase their films. We take pride in providing a remarkable experience for both filmmakers and their guests, allowing them to witness their creations on the big screen, just as they were intended to be seen," expressed Anthony LaVerde, CEO of Emagine Entertainment. "It is truly an honor for Emagine to host the red carpet premiere and Q&A session for the film 'Thorns', with esteemed guests Doug Schulze and Doug Bradley in attendance. This event promises to be an exhilarating experience for all attendees."

About Thorns

One of the most celebrated and compelling horror icons returns to the big screen as Doug Bradley, who received the 2023 New York City Horror Film Festival's Lifetime Achievement Award. In Thorns, Bradley, known for his role as Pinhead in the Hellraiser franchise, mentors an ex-priest working for NASA and is sent to investigate a remote observatory that went silent after receiving a mysterious radio signal from deep space. Upon arrival, he discovers the signal opened a portal unleashing a thorned monster. The former priest must now summon his lost faith to stop the signal from spreading hell on earth.

Written and directed by Douglas Schulze, the film stars Doug Bradley, Cassandra Schomer, Jon Bennett and Bo Schumaker.

About Emagine Entertainment

Emagine Entertainment's affiliates own and operate luxury theaters in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Emagine operates theaters with a combined 30,068 seats and 342 screens. Emagine led the way in bringing luxury theaters to the metropolitan Detroit market. Emagine enjoys the honor and distinction of being named "Best Movie Theater" for several years running by the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit News, and WDIV television. Emagine has been named "Best Theater to See a First-Run Movie" by Hour Detroit Magazine consecutively for the past 9 years.

For more information, please visit www.emagine-entertainment.com

