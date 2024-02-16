Global Asian Media Entertainment (GAME) presents the first-ever multi-city and multi-theatre Lunar New Year Film & Comedy Festival, celebrating the Year of the Dragon delivered exclusively by MetaMedia. Featuring live Q&A with renowned comedian Joe Wong

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace the exhilarating Year of the Dragon in style! Join forces with Global Asian Media Entertainment (GAME) as they unveil the inaugural Global Asian Fest 2024, a dazzling celebration of Lunar New Year like never before. Partnering with major Chinese film distributors Well Go USA and China Lion as well as Asian American Pacific Islander community leaders EDI Media Inc. and Asian Hall of Fame. this festival is set to captivate audiences across multiple cinemas in major North American cities simultaneously, delivered exclusively by MetaMedia, the world's first global cloud-based platform that delivers movies, premium content, and live events to cinemas. Get ready for a cinematic extravaganza showcasing blockbuster Chinese films and exceptional creative talents!

The two-week long festivities will kick off on February 23 at the Regal Edwards Alhambra Renaissance (1 E Main St., Alhambra, CA 91801) with a red carpet event (5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.) and one-hour special screening of "This Asian Hates Asian Hate," from comedic icon Joe Wong (7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.). Following the screening, brace yourself for a hilarious exclusive live Q&A with Joe.

Global Asian Media Entertainment presents the first multi-city & multi-theatre Lunar New Year Film & Comedy Festival Post this

Then dive into a feast of mega-hit films like fantasy juggernaut "Creation of the Gods," sci-fi sensation "The Wandering Earth 2," animated smash-hit "Ne Zha," MMA sports drama "Never Say Never," Taiwanese rom-com classic "Hear Me," LGBTQ masterpiece "Blue Gate Crossing," and US premiere of the teenage action fantasy "Kung Fu Girl." With Chinese audio and English subtitles, the Global Asian Festival invites audiences of all backgrounds to fall in love with Chinese movies.

The collaboration between GAME and MetaMedia extends beyond films; it's a unified initiative to champion Asian culture and spotlight creative talents. Stay tuned for upcoming events, featuring concerts, comedy performances, and diverse cultural experiences, fostering excitement and unity within the Asian community.

Xiao Winter, Founder and CEO of GAME, is on a mission to support the AAPI community and promote diversity and representation in the media. "We're thrilled to partner with MetaMedia to bring the first of many Global Asian Festivals, featuring Asian content and entertainment to audiences across the US and the world," said Winter.

Jason Brenek, CEO of MetaMedia said, "For years, GAME has been cultivating a respected brand and growing audience of Asian celebrities, influencers, and fans from fashion, music, movies, and television. Their vision to launch the Global Asian Festival and unite Asian trendsetters and content by using MetaMedia's platform to target audiences in their neighborhoods is groundbreaking and very exciting."

The Global Asian Festival 2024 powered by MetaMedia will take place from February 23rd until March 7th. The growing list of participating cinemas includes Regal Edwards Alhambra Renaissance and other select Regal cinemas across the country, College Point Multiplex Cinema 12 in New York and Emagine Novi in Michigan.

For GAME Contact: Yiju Chen

[email protected]

For MetaMedia Contact: Charles Chamberlayne

[email protected]

SOURCE MetaMedia