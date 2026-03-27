Darkroom Appoints Former IPG and dentsu Commerce Leader J. William Margaritis as SVP of Strategy

NEW YORK, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Darkroom, the AI-native growth marketing agency behind more than $5 billion in attributable commerce revenue, has appointed J. William Margaritis as Senior Vice President of Strategy. The hire signals an accelerated push into enterprise commerce as Darkroom expands its capabilities across Amazon, Retail Media, TikTok Shop, paid media, and direct-to-consumer channels.

J. William Margaritis, Darkroom's SVP of Strategy

Margaritis brings over 20 years of commerce leadership experience spanning the largest holding companies and enterprise organizations in the world, including IPG, dentsu, L'Oreal, Luxottica, and Amazon. He is the latest senior executive to join Darkroom's leadership team, following recent additions from Droga5, Rokt and TikTok Shop as the agency scales its full-service commerce offering.

The Person Who Built Commerce at the World's Largest Agencies Is Now Building the Agency of the Future

Margaritis's career spans the full arc of modern commerce. He led ecommerce strategy & operations at L'Oreal, one of the world's largest beauty and consumer goods companies. He built dentsu's commerce department, then joined IPG to construct their global commerce growth strategy practice from the ground up. He later returned to dentsu to further develop their commerce and retail media division. That depth of experience inside the organizations that have defined how commerce has been bought and sold for the past two decades gives him a perspective few in the industry can match.

"The agency world is at a clear inflection point. Many agencies have been content to sit in the media lane... But the brands winning tomorrow don't need more media partners. They need business partners. Partners who care about revenue, not just reach." — J. William Margaritis, SVP of Strategy, Darkroom

Strengthening the Bridge Between Enterprise and Performance

The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Darkroom. The growth marketing agency is expanding its enterprise footprint and deepening its omnichannel commerce capabilities as the commerce landscape fragments across marketplaces, social platforms, DTC, and new emerging AI channels. Margaritis's fluency in the language of enterprise CMOs gives Darkroom a new level of credibility in rooms where institutional pedigree matters.

"This is a commerce veteran who has innovative at the largest organizations and holding companies. We brought him in to Darkroom to build out our strategic commerce consulting practice and equip him with our industry leading technology. Senior leadership equipped with vertical AI is how the best teams will operate." — Lucas DiPietrantonio, Co-Founder and CEO, Darkroom

As SVP of Strategy, Margaritis will shape how Darkroom positions and scales its commerce offering across Amazon marketplace management, TikTok Shop, Full funnel digital, AI marketing, and omnichannel growth strategy. He will also play a central role in the continued strategic development of Darkroom's technology product, which integrates modern AI models with client data to power swarms of AI agents to execute work.

Why the Industry's Most Credentialed Leaders Keep Choosing Darkroom

Margaritis's appointment extends a pattern that has defined Darkroom's growth over the past year. The agency has recruited senior executives from some of the most respected names in advertising and commerce: Droga5, Rokt, and TikTok Shop.

The company's founders were named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in Marketing and Advertising, and Darkroom has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of America's fastest-growing private companies.

About Darkroom

Darkroom is a technology-driven commerce acceleration agency and growth marketing agency for marketplaces, social shopping platforms, and direct-to-consumer brands. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in New York, Darkroom combines elite marketing and creative talent with a unified AI workspace that integrates modern AI models with client data. The result is an AI-native approach to omnichannel execution — combining paid media, Amazon marketplace management, TikTok Shop, retention marketing, and performance creative — designed to reduce friction and help teams move faster across the channels that matter most for consumer businesses. Darkroom has generated over $5 billion in attributable revenue for its client portfolio, including work with brands like Airbnb, Amazon, and Everlane. Learn more at darkroomagency.com.

About J. William Margaritis

Joining Darkroom after more than two decades building and leading commerce practices inside the world's largest holding companies and enterprise brands, J. William Margaritis has held senior commerce leadership roles at IPG, dentsu, L'Oreal, Luxottica, and Amazon. At Darkroom, he serves as SVP of Strategy, shaping the agency's commerce offering and enterprise growth as it advances its mission to become the world's leading AI-native advertising company.

SOURCE Darkroom Agency