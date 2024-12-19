Darktrace / EMAIL™ recognized in first ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Email Security Platforms

Darktrace named a Challenger in first Gartner ® Magic Quadrant™ for Email Security Platforms

CAMBRIDGE, UK, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Darktrace, a global leader in AI for cybersecurity, today announces that Darktrace / EMAIL™, has been recognized in the first ever Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Email Security Platforms (ESP) as a Challenger.

Chris Kozup, Chief Marketing Officer, Darktrace, said of the recognition: "We are extremely proud to have been recognized in the first Magic Quadrant for ESP. Since launching Darktrace / EMAIL in 2019, we have grown quickly to support email security for nearly 5,000 organizations around the world, helping to keep them safe from even the most sophisticated and novel email compromises. We believe this wide-scale adoption is a result of our unique, AI-native approach to developing products. We are dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service and innovations that safeguard our customers against the email challenges of today— and tomorrow."

Darktrace customers consistently acknowledge its exceptional customer support, delivered by an award-winning1 service team. Darktrace has the highest percentage of 5-star ratings with a 4.8 rating on Gartner® Peer Insights™ out of 249 reviews as of 19th December. We feel this unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction is evident in strong renewal rates and accelerated growth in Darktrace / EMAIL over the past few years, gaining almost 5,000 customers since its launch in 2019.

Darktrace / EMAIL, one of the fastest-growing email security products on the market, is built on Darktrace's unique Self-Learning AI, a multi-layered AI engine that leverages different types of AI including NLP and behavioral analysis to detect threats, instead of traditional security measures such as signatures and sandboxing. This approach enables Darktrace to detect and stop threats like business email compromise attacks and novel techniques, including some 56% of which passed through customers' other email security layers. This pioneering approach has enabled Darktrace to introduce industry-leading capabilities such as QR code analysis and automated incident investigations, alongside differentiated functionality to help teams add new depth to their email security, including:

Account take over and Lateral mail account compromise protection: Contributing yet another layer to the AI behavioral profile for each user, security teams can now spot early symptoms of account compromise or malicious insiders before a link or attachment payload is sent, and exfiltration occurs.





Contributing yet another layer to the AI behavioral profile for each user, security teams can now spot early symptoms of account compromise or malicious insiders before a link or attachment payload is sent, and exfiltration occurs. Microsoft Teams security with advanced messaging analysis: Advancing beyond simple text analysis to behavioral and natural language content analysis that tracks context across both email and instant messaging to identify the approximately 38% of phishing, sophisticated social engineering and novel insider threats other solutions fail to capture.





Advancing beyond simple text analysis to behavioral and natural language content analysis that tracks context across both email and instant messaging to identify the approximately 38% of phishing, sophisticated social engineering and novel insider threats other solutions fail to capture. Drastically improve end user reporting with Cyber AI Analyst narratives: Real-time awareness training capabilities reduce false positives in phishing investigations by up to 60% by providing context specific analysis of each received email to each employee as they interact with their mail.





Real-time awareness training capabilities reduce false positives in phishing investigations by up to 60% by providing context specific analysis of each received email to each employee as they interact with their mail. Mailbox Security Assistant to increase security team operational efficiency : All forms of secondary investigations can now automatically perform advanced behavioral browser analysis and stop malicious links within webpages, reducing manual effort of security analysts to detecting phishing links, and allowing them to remediate up to 70% more malicious phishing links than before.





: All forms of secondary investigations can now automatically perform advanced behavioral browser analysis and stop malicious links within webpages, reducing manual effort of security analysts to detecting phishing links, and allowing them to remediate up to 70% more malicious phishing links than before. AI based, autonomous data loss prevention: To immediately protect organizations from misdirected emails, insider threats, and data loss—both classified and unclassified – using user behavior and dynamic content analysis to determine sensitivity, removing administrative overhead from manual expressions and labeling.

Marco Cavallo, IT Manager at Darktrace / EMAIL customer Arpa Industries comments:

"During the POV, Darktrace / EMAIL showed how specific attacks were surgically blocked. We realized that other tools wouldn't have detected these threats."

Darktrace / EMAIL is part of Darktrace's ActiveAI Security Platform™, offering network, cloud, endpoint, identity and operational technology protection from a single shared architecture, all built on Darktrace's unique AI engine – providing a strong, integrated approach to threat prevention, detection and response across an organization's entire digital footprint.

Darktrace's global presence supports a diverse and varied customer base, and adapts proactively to customer pain points of all kinds. Darktrace's adaptability across all market segments, from SMBs to large enterprises, supports both first time email security buyers and mature email security stacks. It is able to meet varied security needs with lower setup requirements, includes capability for advanced depth in configuration and, particularly for mature organizations, can augment existing security providers with additional protections.

Download the full Magic Quadrant for Email Security Platforms here

About Darktrace

Darktrace is a global leader in AI for cybersecurity that keeps organizations ahead of the changing threat landscape every day. Founded in 2013, Darktrace provides the essential cybersecurity platform protecting organizations from unknown threats using its proprietary AI that learns from the unique patterns of life for each customer in real-time. The Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform™ delivers a proactive approach to cyber resilience with pre-emptive visibility into security posture, real-time threat detection, and autonomous response – securing the business across cloud, email, identities, operational technology, endpoints, and network. Breakthrough innovations from our R&D teams in Cambridge, UK, and The Hague, Netherlands have resulted in over 200 patent applications filed. Darktrace's platform and services are supported by over 2,400 employees around the world who protect nearly 10,000 customers across all major industries globally. To learn more, visit http://www.darktrace.com.

