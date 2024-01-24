Darktrace and Garland Technology Collaborate to Help Businesses Secure Operational Technology Environments

Combination of Darktrace's cyber AI and Garland's network solutions provide seamless deployments and more complete network visibility for complex industrial environments and critical infrastructure systems

CAMBRIDGE, England, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Darktrace, a global leader in cyber security AI , and Garland Technology , a leading manufacturer of network TAP (test access point), aggregator, packet broker, data diode and inline bypass solutions, today announced a new collaboration to help businesses protect complex industrial environments. This collaboration brings Darktrace/OT™ and Garland Technology's network visibility solutions together, offering fast, seamless deployments and more complete network visibility in operational technology (OT) environments.

Security risks in industrial environments and critical infrastructure continue to rise. The increasing monetization of OT attacks, exposure of Industrial Control Systems (ICS) to open networks, and convergence with IT is heightening opportunities for threat actors. The number of industrial IoT (IIoT) devices is increasing rapidly, with the global number of industrial IoT connections forecasted to reach 37 billion in 2025 according to Juniper Research, creating entry points for adversaries and leaving major visibility gaps for security teams who are already faced with tight budgets and personnel shortages.

Together, Garland's Network TAPs and Aggregators and Darktrace/OT are designed to quickly enable visibility and security across OT, IT, and IIoT networks to Purdue level 1. Purdue level 1 includes devices, such as programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and remote terminal units (RTUs) that sit closest to the physical industrial processes. Using Garland's network TAP solutions with Darktrace minimizes deployment challenges with little to no additional configuration required in complex industrial environments, quickly illuminates points of IT and OT convergence, provides unidirectional traffic flow, and detects potential threats to keep data and environments secure.

Darktrace/OT uses Self-Learning AI to learn every detail of an organization's bespoke OT systems, delivering increased visibility and detecting subtle deviations to stop threats at their earliest stages. Darktrace can also provide a unified view of both IT and OT environments, helping organizations as they navigate the convergence of IT and OT systems. As no connection to the Internet is required, Darktrace/OT functions within air-gapped or highly segmented networks without jeopardizing their integrity.

"Darktrace has applied its Self-Learning AI to protect complex OT environments since 2014, helping our customers bridge the gap between IT and OT security and enabling them to detect and respond to threats that others fail to see," said Denise Walter, Chief Revenue Officer, Darktrace. "Over the years, we have continued to expand the areas of the digital world that Darktrace can learn from and protect. Together with Garland Technology we can protect an even wider and more complex set of industrial environments, helping security teams to enhance the end user cyber resilience of critical industrial environments such as pharmaceutical manufacturing, water treatment facilities, electric utilities, food processing and more."

Garland Technology's network TAP solutions create a foundation of visibility for network management, allowing secure access and monitoring of network traffic. Garland's solutions are uniquely designed for industrial networks. When deployed, a Garland Technology network TAP will pass all network traffic from the tapped network link to the Darktrace appliance for analysis, without interrupting business operations. Many of Garland's TAP and Aggregator solutions include built-in data diode technology, which enforces one-way data flow from a network segment to a monitoring destination to reduce the risk of remote attacks, DDoS attacks, malware, and ransomware from external networks. When used with Darktrace/OT, this makes it easier to deploy, provides increased network visibility and confidence that network traffic is unidirectional and secured.

"Garland Technology has been involved in critical infrastructure projects since 2011 when we designed our first Data Diode TAP for a customer," said Chris Bihary, CEO & Co-Founder. "Since then we've been building network visibility products to help provide technology like Darktrace/OT the packet level visibility needed to protect the world's most critical assets. We're excited about this new partnership with Darktrace to work hand in-hand in protecting complex industrial environments around the world."

Learn more about how Garland Technology and Darktrace/OT can be applied to help protect industrial environments by reading the solution brief here .

ABOUT DARKTRACE

Darktrace (DARK.L), a global leader in cyber security artificial intelligence, is on a mission to free the world of cyber disruption. Breakthrough innovations in its Cyber AI Research Centre have resulted in over 165 patents filed and research published to contribute to the cyber security community. Rather than study attacks, Darktrace's technology continuously learns and updates its knowledge of your business data and applies that understanding to optimise your state of optimal cyber security. Darktrace's cyber AI technology provides a full lifecycle approach to cyber resilience across the entire organisation that can autonomously spot and respond to novel in progress threats within seconds. Darktrace employs over 2,300 people around the world and protects approximately 9,200 customers globally from advanced cyber threats. Darktrace was named one of TIME magazine's 'Most Influential Companies' in 2021. To learn more, visit http://www.darktrace.com .

ABOUT GARLAND TECHNOLOGY

Garland Technology is an industry leader of IT and OT network solutions for enterprise, critical infrastructures, and government agencies worldwide. Since 2011, Garland Technology has been engineering and manufacturing simple, reliable, and affordable Network TAPs and Network Packet Brokers in Richardson, Texas. For help identifying the right IT/OT network visibility solutions for projects large and small, or to learn more about the inventor of the first bypass technology, visit GarlandTechnology.com.

SOURCE Darktrace